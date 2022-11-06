Column: Who jumps first?

A couple of weeks ago I stopped by the gun club that I belonged to prior to the pandemic. A number of the folks I had learned to know before the pandemic were there. They warmly greeted me and welcomed me back, the result being that I renewed my membership and now go there every weekend.

They are a great bunch of guys with some great storytellers in the group. A week ago, I shot one round and ended up shooting the breeze with a couple of the more gifted storytellers, the result being that I didn’t get around to shooting another round prior to the club closing for the day.

All of the stories they tell are real stories — that is to say, they are really stories. Whether they are factually accurate is another matter.

For the camaraderie that is so enjoyable to happen, there are some unwritten rules that come into play. One is that there are certain things that are simply set aside. As was the case when I was in the Navy and as a commissioned officer ate in the wardroom — religion and politics, matters that are often divisive, are not discussed.

Another unwritten rule is that folks are simply accepted for who they are. They do not hold it against me that I have a degree from an Ivy League university (actually, three of them — they tend to pile up after a while.) And I don’t hold it against them that they are far better shots than I am. (I like to leave myself some upside potential.)

I greatly enjoy spending time with my friends at the gun club.

The same is true of the veterans group that I join for a monthly breakfast meeting. Like the guys I have learned to know at the gun club, many of them are excellent storytellers, skills that have been honed during years of storytelling.

There is a sense of camaraderie that exists among veterans. Since I am the only veteran on the Augustana faculty, I miss spending time with veterans. The monthly breakfast meetings help fill that gap.

What types of stories are told by the storytellers in these groups? A lot of them have to do with stupid things that people have done. In the military, when something goes wrong, it is often referred to as a SNAFU, which stands for “situation normal, all fouled up.” (Actually, that is not quite accurate, but what it actually stands for cannot be printed in a family newspaper.)

Because there are some unwritten copyright laws that come into play, I am not at liberty to publish any of the stories told by my friends in these two groups. I can, however, share a story that I have told.

While in the Navy, I was assigned to courier duty, carrying with me a locked black briefcase with all sorts of secret stuff in it and accompanied by a bodyguard armed with a 1911 Colt .45 caliber pistol. For security reasons, we always traveled on military flights, rather than commercial flights.

We changed planes in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The plane we were to board was a C-47 cargo plane (the military version of the fabled DC-3.) The cargo was already loaded, but before we could board, we had to be weighed, with our weights added to the cargo list on the clipboard the co-pilot had.

With the engines roaring at full throttle, we taxied down the runway and took off near the end of the runway, just barely clearing the trees at the end of the runway. When we finally reached cruising altitude and the engines could be throttled back a bit, the pilot asked the co-pilot to check the numbers again. It turned out that the co-pilot had miscalculated, and the plane was overloaded.

There were parachutes hanging from hooks on the sides of the plane. My bodyguard, who was a chief petty officer, asked if I had ever parachuted from a plane. I had not. Neither had he. He then told a story about a chief petty officer accompanied by a first-class petty officer who had to bail out of a plane. Neither had jumped before. The chief petty officer ordered the first-class petty officer to jump first so that he could see how it worked and then jumped himself.

Because I was a commissioned officer, I outranked my bodyguard. However, he had a gun while I was unarmed. I was left to ponder the question of which one of us would have to jump first if we needed to bail out.