Column: Who will speak for the troops?

Allegations have surfaced that President Donald Trump may have ignored intelligence information that Russians put a bounty on the heads of U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan. At least three U.S. servicemen may have fallen victim to that plan. Now, a debate is raging over whether or when the president knew of this dastardly scheme and why he didn’t warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of the potential consequences. While that argument consumes Washington, who speaks for the troops?

This episode has taken me back to 1983, when I was press secretary for a newly elected Democratic congressman and former Marine from the Illinois Quad-Cities, Lane Evans. Evans, 31, had won election as a public aid attorney. Soft-spoken and unassuming, he was far from a star in the freshman class of Congress. But he had a strong and unyielding commitment to those serving in the U.S. military.

When President Ronald Reagan sent hundreds of Marines as "peacekeepers" to war-torn Beirut, Lebanon, in August 1982, Evans – then a candidate for Congress – opposed it. He knew this was not the appropriate way to use Marines. They are a fighting force, he explained, and not meant to be peacekeepers. He argued their deployment in this fashion served a political purpose – not a military one.