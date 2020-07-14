Column: Who will speak for the troops?

Allegations have surfaced that President Donald Trump may have ignored intelligence information that Russians put a bounty on the heads of U.S. troops serving in Afghanistan. At least three U.S. servicemen may have fallen victim to that plan. Now, a debate is raging over whether or when the president knew of this dastardly scheme and why he didn’t warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of the potential consequences. While that argument consumes Washington, who speaks for the troops?
This episode has taken me back to 1983, when I was press secretary for a newly elected Democratic congressman and former Marine from the Illinois Quad-Cities, Lane Evans. Evans, 31, had won election as a public aid attorney. Soft-spoken and unassuming, he was far from a star in the freshman class of Congress. But he had a strong and unyielding commitment to those serving in the U.S. military.
When President Ronald Reagan sent hundreds of Marines as "peacekeepers" to war-torn Beirut, Lebanon, in August 1982, Evans – then a candidate for Congress – opposed it. He knew this was not the appropriate way to use Marines. They are a fighting force, he explained, and not meant to be peacekeepers. He argued their deployment in this fashion served a political purpose – not a military one.
Once elected, Evans carried this message to his colleagues in the House who by and large had gone along with the Marines’ deployment in Beirut. At a meeting of the Democratic caucus, Evans railed against this misuse of our troops and called on House Democrats to oppose it. His remarks caught the attention of Speaker "Tip" O’Neill, who asked an aide, "Who’s Lane Evans?" But no action was taken in response to Evans’ request.
On October 23, 1983, Evans’ worst fears came true. A suicide bomber drove a truck filled with explosives into the middle of the Marine barracks. The result: 241 dead American Marines. President Reagan’s immediate response was a vow to keep the Marines in Lebanon to show American resolve.
Spurred by an angry call from his brother Steve, a former Marine and Vietnam veteran, Evans quickly introduced a bill calling for "the prompt and orderly withdrawal" of U.S. Marines from Beirut. In an interview with the Galesburg Register-Mail, Evans said: "Our Marines are in Beirut as peacekeepers, but there is clearly no peace to keep. Since our troops are not allowed to fight, they are simply a convenient target. Their continued presence in Lebanon only invites further tragedy."
As often happens in Washington, various members of Congress more senior than Evans introduced their own versions of his bill. As more and more co-sponsors signed on, Reagan saw that his policy was doomed. In February, he announced the end of the American role in the peacekeeping force in Lebanon. By the end of that month, the U.S. Marines were withdrawn.
Despite the fact that his warnings had been ignored and his leadership role in challenging the flawed policy had been usurped by others, Evans didn’t care. His focus was on protecting the U.S. troops that had been so unwisely deployed and to bring them home. To Lane, those Marines weren’t simply instruments of foreign policy or domestic politics; they were brave Americans who put their lives on the line. He believed they deserved respect and protection from those responsible for their command.
(This point was driven home to me a number of years later, after I left Washington and moved to a Chicago suburb. At a block party, I was devastated to learn that my neighbor across the street had lost his son in the Beirut barracks bombing. Sgt. John Arthur Phillips, Jr. was 23 years old.)
Lane Evans went on to a 24-year career as a leader in Congress on veterans’ issues, including a key role in obtaining medical coverage for Vietnam veterans and their children who suffered from exposure to Agent Orange. Forced from Congress in 2006 by Parkinson’s disease, he died in 2014 and is buried in a veterans’ cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Today, as pundits and politicians squabble over what President Trump knew about the Russian bounty and when did he know it, I wonder who will speak for the troops? I miss the strong words of the soft-spoken young congressman who put the soldiers first and honored their lives as they defended ours.
John Kupper, a Democratic political consultant who lives in the Chicago area, served as U.S. Rep. Lane Evans’ press secretary from 1983 to 1987. He also is a founding member of the Lane Evans Legacy Project.
