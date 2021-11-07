Column: Why arts education is essential

In June, the Department of Education issued a report documenting the effects of COVID-19 on American students. The report notes that the pandemic has deepened inequities in the education system and has been particularly harmful to the educational development of underprivileged and at-risk youth.

The report also states that “nearly all students have experienced some challenges to their mental health and well-being during the pandemic and many have lost access to school-based services and supports.”

The specific effects of the pandemic will only be understood over time, but it is clear even at this early stage of research that our nation’s children have suffered a great deal. Even those who did not contract the virus or experience its more immediate horrors will need new opportunities for community-rebuilding, self-expression and healing as they reenter their more traditional academic and social lives.

Creativity is a skill. It is foundational. So much can be built on creative writing, the visual arts, music, drama and dance that will allow children not only to survive our tumultuous times, but also to thrive. It is a particular misfortune, therefore, that the pandemic struck during what may be a historic low point in arts education.