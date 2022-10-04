Column: Why investing in childcare is a Quad-City workforce solution

Earlier this month, Q2030, Quad City Chamber and United Way of the Quad Cities hosted a business forum on a topic that couldn’t be more important: child care as an economic issue and a workforce solution. Sitting in the crowd as the panelists delivered eye-opening statistics and compelling calls to action, I was encouraged to see our local business leaders, elected officials, and early care and education professionals come together around this challenge and the opportunities that addressing it would put within reach for our entire region.

Equitable access to high-quality childcare is truly a community issue — one in which every person reading these words has a stake.

Although the child care shortage is an urgent crisis for us here and now, it’s not unique to the Quad-Cities, nor is it strictly a product of COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, in 2019, the states of Iowa and Illinois suffered a combined $3 billion in lost productivity, revenue, and wages because of insufficient child care options for working families. Whether workers are showing up too distracted or exhausted to do their best work, cutting hours to cover child care, or dropping out of the workforce altogether, the cost is high for employees and employers alike. As they dampen our local economy, those costs take a toll even on those who aren’t immediately affected. And when we consider what inadequate child care during the critical zero-to-five years means for the growth and development of our community’s children, it’s clear that the consequences of inaction now will ripple through future generations.

Of course, these workforce challenges are layered with complexity. But we know there’s no solution without investing in child care. In one survey cited at the forum, 60% of nonworking parents said that lack of child care was a primary reason they weren’t able to work. Among workers, 80% said they would consider leaving their employer for a job with better family benefits. In other words, we can’t talk about strengthening our community’s workforce without talking about strengthening our community’s early child care and education sector.

As a leader in this sector and the leader of an organization employing nearly 300 people, I know what kind of commitment that calls for. At SAL Community Services, which is home to Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers and an Early Head Start Child Care Partnership Program, we believe that providing high-quality early care and education means hiring highly trained and credentialed teachers. We believe in supporting the educators and other staff we employ with competitive compensation, benefits and insurance, professional resources, and more. Especially in a market where affordability is paramount, those things add up. But they’re crucial investments if we’re to play our part in building up our community’s childcare infrastructure so that our economy can prosper.

And it really can prosper. In fact, for each dollar we collectively invest in early care and education, it’s estimated we can see a return of anywhere from $4 to $9. That return on investment comes to us through reversing the productivity, revenue, and wage losses I mentioned above — and through socially and emotionally readying the next generation to excel in school, thrive in the workforce, and lead our community forward.

To get us there, every employer in our community has a meaningful role to play. You can start by deepening your understanding of the issue and spreading the word with your peers. You can assess how it’s impacting your employees and colleagues and develop family-friendly policies and practices. That could mean anything from adopting flexible working arrangements, implementing flexible spending accounts, or subsidizing childcare to connecting employees to the many available resources, like SAL’s Child Care Resource & Referral program, which helps families find the right child care for their needs.

For jobseekers and students, now is an opportune moment to start building a career in early care and education. Not only can you work in a field that is rewarding and central to your community’s health, but you can enter a profession that, amid these challenges, is experiencing renewed attention and momentum. Right now, for example, SAL is working on an exciting partnership with the state of Illinois to make child care available to eligible staff members for just $1 per month.

Each one of us has a part to play in helping develop creative solutions to this challenge. You can help by contributing your time, your resources, and your bright ideas. Only together can we solve this economic concern and provide an effective workforce solution!