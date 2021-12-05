Column: Why is Christmas on Dec. 25?

Ever wonder why Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25? The answer to that question is not to be found in Bethlehem but in ancient Rome.
In the early Christian church, Easter was the major festival. But as the number of Christians grew in Rome and elsewhere in the empire, church leaders decided that Christians needed an alternative to Saturnalia, a very popular Roman holiday with banquets, gifts and parties galore. Church leaders did not like it when members of their flocks headed off to Saturnalia festivities and members of their flocks did not like being left out of all of the fun.
Saturnalia, the merriest of the Roman holidays, was originally celebrated on Dec. 17, but in time came to last more than a week. Everyone loved Saturnalia – everyone, that is, except for church leaders, who did not think members of their flocks should be participating in a festival related to Saturn, a pagan god.
Hence the decision to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Dec. 25, the concluding day of Saturnalia, so that Christians could have a Christian holiday to celebrate. The first recorded celebration of Christmas was in Rome in 336 A.D.
With several centuries having passed since the birth of Jesus, no one knew the exact date of his birth. There were various theories. De Pascha Computus, an anonymous North African document written in the 3rd century, hypothesized that Jesus was born on March 28. Clement, a 3rd century bishop of Alexandria, thought that Jesus was born on Nov. 18.
But without any hard and fast evidence as to when Jesus was actually born, there was nothing to preclude 4th century Christian leaders in Rome from deciding that Jesus was born on Dec. 25, the concluding day of Saturnalia. In 350 A.D., Pope Julius I made it official by declaring that the birth of Jesus should be celebrated on Dec. 25.
It is more likely, though, that Jesus was born sometime during spring. That was lambing time. During the winter months, sheep would often be kept in pens, which would get rather mucky. But when lambing time came, the sheep would be moved to open fields, where they were closely watched by shepherds.
Another indication that Dec. 25 was probably not the actual date of the birth of Jesus is the decree of Caesar Augustus (who was the Roman emperor when Jesus was born) that all of his subjects be registered. It is unlikely that Caesar Augustus would have ordered his subjects to travel to their hometowns to be registered during Saturnalia.
The bottom line in all of this is that no one knows the exact date of the birth of Jesus, though De Pascha Computus might have come close to getting it right in hypothesizing that Jesus was born on March 28.
But when all things are considered, the exact date of the birth of Jesus probably makes very little difference. What does make a difference are the wonderful stories related to the birth of Jesus, some involving Biblical texts, some based on tradition. Stories about Jesus being born in the most humble of surroundings. Stories about shepherds from fields nearby and wise men from afar coming to adore the baby Jesus.
Having grown up out west, I happen to know a thing or two about shepherds (or sheepherders, as we called them in the neck of the woods where I grew up.) Shepherds have a tendency to smell a lot like their sheep, which is not a good thing.
Living in the academic world, which involves going to conferences where people who are not profound try to sound profound, I have crossed paths with a lot of folks who think they know more than they really do. Yet what is so marvelous about the Christmas story is that everyone is included – rich and poor alike, smelly shepherds and folks who aren’t as wise as they would like us to think they are. Everyone is included in. Everyone. That is what is so special about Christmas.
May you and your family have a blessed and joyous holiday season.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.