Column: Why is Christmas on Dec. 25?

But without any hard and fast evidence as to when Jesus was actually born, there was nothing to preclude 4th century Christian leaders in Rome from deciding that Jesus was born on Dec. 25, the concluding day of Saturnalia. In 350 A.D., Pope Julius I made it official by declaring that the birth of Jesus should be celebrated on Dec. 25.

It is more likely, though, that Jesus was born sometime during spring. That was lambing time. During the winter months, sheep would often be kept in pens, which would get rather mucky. But when lambing time came, the sheep would be moved to open fields, where they were closely watched by shepherds.

Another indication that Dec. 25 was probably not the actual date of the birth of Jesus is the decree of Caesar Augustus (who was the Roman emperor when Jesus was born) that all of his subjects be registered. It is unlikely that Caesar Augustus would have ordered his subjects to travel to their hometowns to be registered during Saturnalia.

The bottom line in all of this is that no one knows the exact date of the birth of Jesus, though De Pascha Computus might have come close to getting it right in hypothesizing that Jesus was born on March 28.