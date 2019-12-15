Column: Why we protested where we protested

As the author of the Protest Against Racial Injustice & Hate, I’d like to respond to the comments about our demonstration this past Sunday.
First, let me clarify that this was in no way an attack on a church. Had the "forum" taken place at a different location, we would have marched there.
However, the choice of protesting in front of the church was made very soberly. After taking time to learn as much as possible regarding the Dec. 2 event, it became clear that the church knew farther in advanced than originally stated.
According to Christie Schilling’s Tweet on Nov. 9, the church was already assigned as the place where the "forum" would be. She shared an Eventbrite invitation on her tweet, with the address of the church. In light of that, and in addition to the program being allowed to play out from start to finish with no intervention on the church or its staff, it became very clear that each moment of the event was able to be played out as it was intended.
Nick Fuentes' appearance caught the organizers off guard, but as you can see on a video of his 22-minute speech on YouTube, his words weren’t so jarring that attendees took a strong stance against his calls for a "monoculture" and the "assimilation of the white culture." This includes the two congressional candidates.
In fact, there was a Q & A session, where three guests continued the racially-charged conversation, in which a woman said we "should be speaking English" in the U.S.
It is essential that our community understands that Fuentes was not the only perpetrator of racist rhetoric that evening. The “angel families” were just as guilty of divisive rhetoric that promoted racism.
This information was easily available from multiple media sources who were at the event.
Mary Ann Mendoza, one of the parents, said, "you’re all a victim of illegal aliens in this room — whether you’ve had tragedy or not." This statement also promotes white supremacy, the racist institutional power used to oppress people in marginalized communities. This was how the KKK and Nazism was formed. Note that you can still be a white supremacist and not a Klansperson or Nazi.
Mendoza's statement also amounted to "gaslighting," a form of psychological manipulation aimed at sowing doubt and fear.
According to the reporting from the Quad City Times, the attendees and speakers railed against "illegals" and used that term and "Mexicans" interchangeably.
In other remarks, a participant talked about immigrants as gang members, possibly working at your local Taco Bell. A congressional candidate from Arizona said, "if I'm a hate monger, so be it. If I'm a racist, so be it."
Pastor Joseph Huss said, "Lord, we love people from other nations, but we need help staying free."
"We need to come first. Not illegal aliens," a panelist said.
Hopefully the public can see why this peaceful protest was a demonstration against racial injustice and hate, not a building, not the pastor, but the actual racism and hate that occurred there.
Should the church be in lawful violation for the event, that is up to the law. The congregation was not attacked in any way; everyone was respectful and we marched in peace. And while some may argue the timing was pitiless, I want to assure that the timing was exactly how I planned it.
Growing up Baptist, I learned from my grandfather, the late Rev. Dan W. Bond, Jr., that the pulpit was sacred, that the word of God is so powerful that we only speak truth from it.
Regrettably, hate was preached at the Dec. 2 event, inadvertently or not. And so it was important to bring the pulpit back to the church. Back for its members, back for the pastor, and back for the community.
I wholeheartedly believe the church made the mistake in allowing this event to take place there. And I do not think they realized how big of a mistake until the protest. We were promised it would never happen again, and we believe them.
Racism and white supremacy has no place here in the Quad Cities. I believe most would agree.
If it returns, we will continue to march against it. These values we hold true.
Athena Gilbraith is a self-employed elementary education specialist. She lives in Davenport.