Column: Why we protested where we protested

As the author of the Protest Against Racial Injustice & Hate, I’d like to respond to the comments about our demonstration this past Sunday.

First, let me clarify that this was in no way an attack on a church. Had the "forum" taken place at a different location, we would have marched there.

However, the choice of protesting in front of the church was made very soberly. After taking time to learn as much as possible regarding the Dec. 2 event, it became clear that the church knew farther in advanced than originally stated.

According to Christie Schilling’s Tweet on Nov. 9, the church was already assigned as the place where the "forum" would be. She shared an Eventbrite invitation on her tweet, with the address of the church. In light of that, and in addition to the program being allowed to play out from start to finish with no intervention on the church or its staff, it became very clear that each moment of the event was able to be played out as it was intended.

Nick Fuentes' appearance caught the organizers off guard, but as you can see on a video of his 22-minute speech on YouTube, his words weren’t so jarring that attendees took a strong stance against his calls for a "monoculture" and the "assimilation of the white culture." This includes the two congressional candidates.