Column: Why we're not going away

I still get shocked when I hear of someone who has never heard of human trafficking. This is why we are not going away. We, Attacking Trafficking, a faith-based organization dedicated to educate the public and bring hope and healing to those who have survived being trafficked, are not going away. Once in a while, news stations or publications will put a few words on screen or in print about the horrors of trafficking, and that’s terrific. But then it goes away and people forget.

However, crimes are still being committed against the most vulnerable of society – children. Internationally, between 20 million to 40 million people, a lot of them underage, are victims of some form of trafficking. Global profits net traffickers roughly $150 billion per year. Of the victims, 71% are women and girls. In 2018, 51% of the criminal human trafficking cases active in the U.S. were sex trafficking cases involving children only. The average age that one enters this arena is 12-14 years old, consisting of runaways who were, by and large, sexually abused at home or in foster care.

Don’t think that it doesn’t happen in the best of two-parent, loving homes, either. It does. Children, once trapped, are too ashamed or afraid to tell their parents. Their "boyfriend" has repeatedly told them they would kill her or her family if she told anyone.