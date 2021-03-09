Column: Why we're not going away

I still get shocked when I hear of someone who has never heard of human trafficking. This is why we are not going away. We, Attacking Trafficking, a faith-based organization dedicated to educate the public and bring hope and healing to those who have survived being trafficked, are not going away. Once in a while, news stations or publications will put a few words on screen or in print about the horrors of trafficking, and that’s terrific. But then it goes away and people forget.
However, crimes are still being committed against the most vulnerable of society – children. Internationally, between 20 million to 40 million people, a lot of them underage, are victims of some form of trafficking. Global profits net traffickers roughly $150 billion per year. Of the victims, 71% are women and girls. In 2018, 51% of the criminal human trafficking cases active in the U.S. were sex trafficking cases involving children only. The average age that one enters this arena is 12-14 years old, consisting of runaways who were, by and large, sexually abused at home or in foster care.
Don’t think that it doesn’t happen in the best of two-parent, loving homes, either. It does. Children, once trapped, are too ashamed or afraid to tell their parents. Their "boyfriend" has repeatedly told them they would kill her or her family if she told anyone.
Traffickers are extremely adept at recognizing those children whose lives are in chaos at home. The mall used to be a hot spot, but now chat rooms have taken over. The trafficker says he’s a 17-year-old boy and shows an interest in a girl who talks about home life. They meet, and he becomes her boyfriend, he buys her things, takes her places to take her mind off her bad home life. She would do anything for him. He would soon ask her to do this one little thing. Just one guy and they could make money. At first, she would probably refuse, but he would work on her. "If you love me, you would," he'd say. She does love him so she does it. Then it becomes every night, which becomes several times a night, with him making all the money. She tries to call it quits. Then come the beatings, convincing her that she isn’t good for anything else. Traffickers previously used drugs to make their victims submit, but that costs money. Beatings are free. Then comes the belief that she isn't good for anything else. She’s trapped, and she is 14.
This is just one way to become a victim. So-called mothers and fathers traffic their children. Sometimes uncles, brothers and a host of people that are supposed to care and protect children from the very people they have become. Parents in impoverished countries send their children with people who promise that their son or daughter will be taken to a wealthy country to serve as a domestic or nanny and be paid well. They’re either taken to some camp to service hundreds of workers, or they really are taken to work as a domestic: Twenty hours a day, with no pay, papers taken away so they can’t be identified; they can’t speak the language to ask for help, and they live in squalid conditions.
Then there are child soldiers who are either abducted or given up by their families to fight for the cause. There are an estimated 250,000 children in 20 countries serving as porters, messengers, spies, and even human shields, suicide bombers and those who are used for sex. Forty percent are girls and most are taken as wives for men.
Please go to the websites that have the shocking facts, statistics and myths. Attackingtrafficking.org, polarisproject.org and famres.org are among a host of many web sites.
We’re not going away until people know that this problem is not going to go away by just talking about it every once in a while. This is teaching your kids what to look for when approached by someone, what to recognize in a friend’s behavior. This is monitoring your kids’ phones and web sites. We’ll be here until men stop hiring girls and boys to have sex. We’re not going away until the last victim is declared a survivor. Until everyone realizes that this really happens in our communities. And looking at the statistics, it would appear that we’re not going away for a while.
Robin Sade is secretary of Attacking Trafficking, a faith-based organization in Davenport that works across the Quad-Cities to provide help and support to survivors.