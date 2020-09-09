Column: Will my dog miss me?

At first, I asked, "How did I offend thee?" But an hour later, Rusty is again at my feet piercing my soul with his cunning dog eyes. And then, the bulb in my head lights up. Perhaps, just perhaps, Rusty wanted to get away from me for a while. Or away from anybody.

Adult dogs need 12 to 16 hours of sleep a day, Benjamin explained, "so having us around constantly during lockdown means many dogs aren't getting the rest they need." Aha.

Dogs may object to seeing their humans pick up keys and not the leash. But once the people exit, dogs seem to quickly figure out that much hasn't changed in their world. They still have the familiar couch, and perhaps your sweatshirt, to curl up on. It's not like you've dropped them in the middle of a frozen prairie where wolves do bloody battle over an elk carcass.

In any case, the dog probably won't hold a grudge. That's because dogs have short-term memory spans, only about two minutes, according to a study by Johan Lind, an ethologist at Stockholm University. While they may not remember where you parked the car, dogs, he says, do have specialized memory systems designed to recall "biologically relevant information," such as where to find food.