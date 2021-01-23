Column: Will unifying words be matched by deeds?

Here’s hoping you enjoyed that kumbaya spirit while it lasted, Iowa.

The next day, Grassley tweeted at Biden about violent protests in the Pacific Northwest, using an oft-used accusation that liberals only speak out against violence instigated by far right groups, and not against incidents involving far left groups.

On Friday, Grassley was after Biden again, suggesting the president should tell Senate Democrats to stop the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Hinson posted on her Facebook page a willingness to find common ground with the Biden administration, but that post included a doozy of a "Yeah, but."

"But you better believe I will serve as a check on the ultra-liberal agenda I expect from the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress," the post on Hinson’s page says.

Now, this is not to suggest that Republicans alone bear the responsibility for efforts to work across the political divide. Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate are now the agenda-setters. It is also on them to work with Republicans, if unity is indeed the goal.