Column: Wishing for a Churchill

In a column that was published in this paper on March 31, I wrote: "I am old enough to have known family members and others who experienced the Great Depression of the 1930s. None of them wanted to relive those terrible times. Yet, many of them remembered the Great Depression as their finest hour because they banded together and made the sacrifices they needed to make in order to survive. If we do what we need to do and make the sacrifices we need to make to whip the coronavirus, 2020 might well end up being remembered as our finest hour."
More than five months have passed since I penned those words. Have those five months been our finest hour?
For a number of people, the last five months have been their finest hour. They have practiced social distancing and have taken measures such as wearing face masks to slow down the spread of the deadly coronavirus. They have generously supported food banks and other programs to help those in need. Many people right here in the Quad-Cities are among those who have done this.
Unfortunately, this is only part of the story. As bars and other venues that are fertile ground for the coronavirus that is linked to COVID-19 reopened far sooner than would have been advisable, large numbers, including here in the Quad-Cities, have flocked to these places, throwing caution to the wind. For a significant portion of the population, choosing not to wear a face mask has become a political statement. In many cases, social distancing has been almost completely forgotten. At several colleges and universities (though fortunately not at St. Ambrose or Augustana to date) off-campus parties have resulted in spikes in the number of cases of COVID-19, forcing school officials to shut down in-person classes on campus and shift all instruction to online.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists who know how epidemics spread warned, the result has been a resurgence of the deadly virus that has killed so many people. One of the tragedies of our time is that just about everything that was gained by social distancing and other preventive measures last spring has been lost. This is profoundly disappointing.
Many other countries, including countries in Asia and in Europe, have dealt with the coronavirus far more effectively than our country has. Two distinguishing characteristics are typical of all these countries: (a) they have national leaders who take seriously the insights that scientists have to offer with respect to these matters, and (b) they have national leaders who recognize the importance of a coordinated national policy to combat this deadly virus. While we have many governors who recognize the importance of both (a) and (b), this regrettably does not extend to the current administration in Washington.
The result has been an unmitigated disaster, with a resurgent coronavirus wiping out the gains that were made in March and April as a result of stay-at-home orders and other costly measures. Rather ironically, the decisions that many governors made to prematurely reopen their economies – governors in states such as Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona – will delay the day that we will see the full economic recovery that we all so desperately desire.
Winston Churchill, who was the British prime minister during the darkest days of World War II, knew how to inspire people and mobilize the nation during desperate times. In no small measure, it was because of Winston Churchill that the British people made the sacrifices that were necessary and had the commitment and resolution that were essential to defeating the Nazi onslaught. It was in no small measure because of Winston Churchill that many remember the difficult days of World War II as their finest hour. Would that we had a Winston Churchill in the Oval Office during these difficult times.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
