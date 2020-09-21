Column: Wishing for a Churchill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a column that was published in this paper on March 31, I wrote: "I am old enough to have known family members and others who experienced the Great Depression of the 1930s. None of them wanted to relive those terrible times. Yet, many of them remembered the Great Depression as their finest hour because they banded together and made the sacrifices they needed to make in order to survive. If we do what we need to do and make the sacrifices we need to make to whip the coronavirus, 2020 might well end up being remembered as our finest hour."

More than five months have passed since I penned those words. Have those five months been our finest hour?

For a number of people, the last five months have been their finest hour. They have practiced social distancing and have taken measures such as wearing face masks to slow down the spread of the deadly coronavirus. They have generously supported food banks and other programs to help those in need. Many people right here in the Quad-Cities are among those who have done this.