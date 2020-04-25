Column: With leadership, we can be stronger

As I watch this pandemic unfold in slow motion and as our elected officials respond even more slowly, I’m newly reminded why I am running to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst: because Iowans deserve decisive leadership in the Senate.
The US Navy gave me a 36 year-long lesson in leadership. They never asked me if I was ready for the next challenge; it was always a test — pass or fail. Thankfully, I was well prepared: working in a hog kill plant in Sioux County, being confident that no boss was tougher than my blue collar Dad, and standing before my sailors and soldiers with the foundation of Iowa values — these things helped a lot.
I survived those early tests and went on to command a ship, a task force at sea and even ground forces in combat theaters, staffs in Washington, D.C. and an 800-person defense agency. Whether the challenge is a mere 43- or 4,000-person staff, leadership is the sole quality that prepared me to be a three-star admiral. It is what is most craved for when decisions really count, when long term viability is needed and when lives are on the line. It is what is needed during this crisis and the ones that will follow. It has prepared me to be your next senator from Iowa (if you’ll allow it.)
In the months ahead, we Iowans and all of America are faced with getting through this pandemic — surviving as an economy, surviving individually, rebuilding our nation. We can do this, but we need to elect the right people to pull us through. Anything less will fail us. It is all about leadership.
Hurricanes have slammed economies, and, working for the Department of Defense, I helped rebuild them. Ebola decimated communities and, working in the Pentagon and in Africa, I helped rally the international efforts to save them. With leadership, experienced decision-making, understanding the big picture, and feeling the weight of empathy, we can emerge from this a stronger Iowa, and a stronger nation.
One thing is certain during this pandemic: Iowans will not be rewarded by sending amateurs to the Senate. No training wheels are permitted. Unfortunately, evidence of failures at leadership is not in short supply. We are seeing the consequences of electing individuals ill-prepared for the task asked of them: they ignore experts, elevate hacks, fumble coordination, and deflect blame; meanwhile, death tolls continue to climb, desperate healthcare workers are forced to ration PPE, and Iowans — still without a stay-at-home order — continue to infect one another. We deserve better. And as this crisis continues to deepen and when we begin a broad shouldered effort to recover and build a stronger country, you deserve better.
On June 2, and then in November, let’s vote for leadership. Let’s emerge from this pandemic with a renewed sense of purpose.
Mike Franken is a retired three-star admiral and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He was born in rural Sioux County and lives in Sioux City.
