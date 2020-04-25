Column: With leadership, we can be stronger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As I watch this pandemic unfold in slow motion and as our elected officials respond even more slowly, I’m newly reminded why I am running to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst: because Iowans deserve decisive leadership in the Senate.

The US Navy gave me a 36 year-long lesson in leadership. They never asked me if I was ready for the next challenge; it was always a test — pass or fail. Thankfully, I was well prepared: working in a hog kill plant in Sioux County, being confident that no boss was tougher than my blue collar Dad, and standing before my sailors and soldiers with the foundation of Iowa values — these things helped a lot.

I survived those early tests and went on to command a ship, a task force at sea and even ground forces in combat theaters, staffs in Washington, D.C. and an 800-person defense agency. Whether the challenge is a mere 43- or 4,000-person staff, leadership is the sole quality that prepared me to be a three-star admiral. It is what is most craved for when decisions really count, when long term viability is needed and when lives are on the line. It is what is needed during this crisis and the ones that will follow. It has prepared me to be your next senator from Iowa (if you’ll allow it.)