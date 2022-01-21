Column: Women deserve equal rights

Let us be clear, Quad Cities National Organization for Women opposes governmental interference into personal and private medical decisions. No man is questioned, harassed, followed or hounded when buying birth control in his doctor’s office for erection issues, prostate exams or even a vasectomy. No laws exist to govern, control or oversee men’s bodies.

As for laws governing abortion, a quick review. There were no laws that focused on abortion or women’s bodies until the middle 1850s. The American Medical Association was formed and attempting to standardize medical practices in the country. In many parts there were few actual doctors. Most communities looked to the midwives for many things, including child birth. These women also knew ways not to get pregnant and what to do if you did not want to stay pregnant.

The AMA saw midwives as competition and a hindrance to making the doctor the go-to person. The AMA sought to restrict the ability of midwives to assist other women during pregnancy, birth and abortion.