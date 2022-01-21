Column: Women deserve equal rights

The Quad Cities Chapter of the National Organization for Women recognizes and celebrates the 49th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. In that momentous decision, the court took the position that individuals have a fundamental right to privacy.
What could be a more fundamental life decision than whether or not to bear a child. In the end, society must give her, the woman who takes all the risks, the power to make the choice.
Quad Cities National Organization for Women knows that women are moral, spiritual, rational-thinking beings capable of making life-altering decisions without the help of priests, congressmen, state legislatures, or rogue governors.
Feminist activist and author Merle Hoffman said it best: "The act of abortion and choice is power. It is women at their most powerful, exercising the right of fetal existence ... but the ability to choose and the ability to act on that choice is in a sense, far more important than the results of that choice".
Quad Cities National Organization for Women stands with the majority of Americans who want, for lack of a better phrase, "to be left the hell alone." We can make our own choices in our own lives. Whether it is childbirth, adoption, abortion, or birth control, these are not the concerns of any politician except in their own lives.
Let us be clear, Quad Cities National Organization for Women opposes governmental interference into personal and private medical decisions. No man is questioned, harassed, followed or hounded when buying birth control in his doctor’s office for erection issues, prostate exams or even a vasectomy. No laws exist to govern, control or oversee men’s bodies.
As for laws governing abortion, a quick review. There were no laws that focused on abortion or women’s bodies until the middle 1850s. The American Medical Association was formed and attempting to standardize medical practices in the country. In many parts there were few actual doctors. Most communities looked to the midwives for many things, including child birth. These women also knew ways not to get pregnant and what to do if you did not want to stay pregnant.
The AMA saw midwives as competition and a hindrance to making the doctor the go-to person. The AMA sought to restrict the ability of midwives to assist other women during pregnancy, birth and abortion.
States continued into the 1900s to make access to abortion more difficult. Abortion was always available to the women and families that had money or knew a local doctor who was discrete. Many doctors paid poor women and women of color to actually get pregnant. They could pay her to let them practice on her so when a wealthy white woman needed an abortion (pregnancy while not married was quite the scandal) the doctor had the skills to perform the abortion and be paid well for his services.
Back to today, the Quad Cities National Organization for Women wants to make it clear that no law, custom or religious tenet, invented for the conveniences of men, shall have the moral authority to deny equal rights, opportunities and access to women around the world.
In an opinion concurring with the majority, which remains true today, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart wrote 49 years ago that the court had "recognized 'the right of the individual, married or single, to be free from unwarranted governmental intrusion into matters so fundamentally affecting a person as the decision whether to bear or beget a child.' That right necessarily includes the right of a woman to decide whether or not to terminate her pregnancy."
David Stewart is a member of the Quad-Cities National Organization for Women leadership team and Iowa NOW vice president.