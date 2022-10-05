Column: Wooten Changes are coming faster than predicted

Hurricane Ian dominated last week’s news, once again pushing climate change to the fore as the major threat among many besetting our modern world. In truth, it is the base from which most of the others arise.

Climate scientists warned us years ago that a warming planet would produce larger and more violent storms, along with increasing extremes of hot and cold, wet and dry. Their major mistake was in being too conservative in their estimates. Changes are coming a lot faster than predicted.

Lost in the non-stop hurricane coverage was a report from NOAA’s Sea Level Rise Technical Report asserting that oceans will be about a foot higher by 2050. They also noted that sea level has risen by 9 inches since 1880; about half of that since 1993. The report asserts that coastal flooding will become more frequent even in the absence of storms or heavy rainfall. The rise will continue even if we stop all carbon emissions tomorrow.

Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor, said “This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis — as the President has said — is blinking ‘code red.’ We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change while, at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”

Adding to that are disturbing changes at both poles: the accelerating melt of Greenland glaciers and what looks to be the beginning of an unstoppable breakdown of the West Antarctic ice sheet, which could raise ocean levels by an additional 3.6 feet, something that Carl Sagan warned Congress about back in 1970.

You would think that the looming spectre of rising seas, increasingly violent storms, and historic fires in the west would be worth a mention in the current Congressional campaign; perhaps even a suggestion that candidates are determined to do something about it.

As you have surely noticed by now, along with protestation of their personal integrity and their opponents venal behavior, most of the talk is about inflation and high gas prices (about which there is little they can actually do), unspecified “corruption,” abortion — pro and con — and illegal immigration.

If politicians don’t stop posturing and take action, immigration will become a problem beyond control; not only because of drug wars, dictatorial governments, and the negative aspects of NAFTA, but because of climate change. As heat rises and arable land dries out near the equator, more and more desperate people will move northward, even as plants and animals have been doing for the past few decades

The International Organization for Migration estimates that some 1.5 billion people will leave their homelands by 2050; driven out by temperatures so hot that it will be impossible to work outdoors. (Rice farmers in Vietnam are already forced to work their fields at night by headlamps.) Two years ago, a report in the Proceedings of the International Academy of Sciences set the number of people to be displaced by heat at 3 billion by 2070.

Republican leaders prefer to complain about immigration even as they refuse to work on a rational solution. Why try to solve a problem when it is more useful as a campaign scare tactic? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis moved it up a notch by flying two planeloads of migrants from Texas to Florida, then on to Martha’s Vineyard, an upscale community in Massachusetts.

Recent news reports claim that it was the first one of many such planned trips. DeSantis apparently used Florida tax funds “to shove migrants into the faces of elite liberals everywhere,” in a 12 million dollar contract with Vertrol Systems Company, a major contributor to Florida G.O.P. super pacs.

The link between climate change and immigration is a strong one. It is not only political unrest that is driving people out of the Middle East. Western civilization’s cradle, known as the Fertile Crescent, is in the grip of the most profound drought in its history. Searing heat has degraded life in India, China, and Central America.

Flooding has become a worldwide phenomenon, from Pakistan, Niger, and Venezuela, to Great Britain and Europe’s Germany and Spain. Monsoon rains inundated a full third of Bangladesh. The list goes on and on.

Climate change is a subject worth your study. There is a book by Benjamin von Bracknel which details how plants and animals are moving north and to higher elevations as they adjust to a warming world. The title sums it up: “Nowhere Left To Flee: How Climate change Is Driving Species to the Ends of the Earth” Humans are not the only creatures reacting to the heat.

As for the link between climate and immigration, Gaia Vince’s “Nomad Century: How Climate Migration Will Reshape the World” helps one to understand that we cannot hope to hold out against a problem we have helped create. The United States, with four percent of the world’s population is responsible for 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. The people suffering from global warming are not the ones who caused it.