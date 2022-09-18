Column: Work is a double-edged sword

In an encyclical entitled Populorum Progressio issued more than 50 years ago, Pope Paul VI speaks of the “nobility of work.” A similar theme was sounded by Martin Luther (1484-1576) several centuries earlier when he argued that true nobility is to be found, not in living privileged lives of wealth and splendor, but rather in work. He goes on to say that we are all called to serve the communities in which we live in some capacity. At one point he even suggests that the cleaning lady is doing something noble.

In the society in which we live, there are many who are called to serve, among them

• farmers who raise the food that we eat

• police and other public safety officers. who help keep us safe

• firefighters, who come at a moment’s notice, should our home catch on fire

• members of the armed forces, who risk their lives to protect the freedoms that we hold dear

• the teachers who teach our children,

• factory workers who make the automobiles we drive, the washing machines that keep our clothes clean, and a host of other things

• carpenters, plumbers and electricians who build the houses in which we live

• physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals who help care for our health

• engineers who design bridges such as the spectacular new I-74 bridge and other structures that we often take for granted

• sanitation workers who collect the garbage we throw away and take it either to recycling centers or a landfill

• airline pilots who fly the planes that take us to visit grandchildren and other family members living in other parts of the country

• technicians who repair our computers and many other things that are too complicated to repair ourselves

To all of them we owe a debt of gratitude.

There is, however, more to the story. In Populorum Progressio, Paul VI warns that work is a double-edged sword. Instead of being a means of providing for one’s family and serving other people, it can lead to a relentless pursuit of wealth and material possessions. He notes that “the acquisition of worldly goods can lead men to greed, to the unrelenting desire for more . . . .” The result, he warns, can be falling “prey to avarice and soul-stifling materialism.” Avarice and soul-stifling materialism can be destructive of our families and indeed of our own humanity.

None of this is to suggest that we should live lives of complete asceticism in which we forego all material possessions. I greatly enjoy the camera equipment that I use for wildlife photography and make no apologies for doing so. Rather, what is important is keeping everything in balance in our lives by living modest lives, rather than lives of extravagance that are the soul-stifling materialism to which Paul VI makes reference.

Keeping things in balance in our lives includes making certain that we reserve time for family and friends. We all know people who are workaholics who fail to do so, to the detriment of their families and their own health and well-being.

Finally, I note that work can bring a sense of fulfillment. A sense of fulfillment experienced by carpenters who take a moment to stand back and admire the houses they have built. A sense of fulfillment experienced by teachers who rejoice in the success of their students. A sense of fulfillment experienced by healthcare professionals who see the difference they make in the lives of their patients. A sense of fulfillment experienced by workers in factories such as those that are part of Deere & Company who see the shiny new combines and planters they have helped build roll off the assembly line.

A mindless pursuit of wealth rarely, if ever, brings that sense of fulfillment. Rather, fulfillment is to be found in the difference that what one does makes in the lives of other people. This is intrinsic in the views of Luther, Paul VI and others who see nobility in work. It is a vision of work that is worth embracing.