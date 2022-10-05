Column: Workforce shortage requires international talent

Technology is now the essential driving force impacting all industries and communities throughout Iowa. By investing in innovation, America has made much progress in fields like precision agriculture, advanced manufacturing, computing, and engineering. All this allows us to produce more efficiently and sustainably than ever before.

A highly skilled workforce shortage, however, is threatening to halt this progress as American businesses struggle to attract talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. As global competitors drive this widening labor gap by luring U.S.-educated workers, federal lawmakers must put partisan politics aside and address the flaws in our legal immigration system so that America’s workforce can benefit from their talent.

While a job shortage in STEM fields is not unique to Iowa, the issue persists here. Iowa’s highly-skilled worker shortage is pressing, as our state has a staggering ratio of open STEM jobs to unemployed STEM close to 60:1.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is currently leading an advisory council to grow Iowan’s interest in STEM fields – while this is a good step, it is a long-term strategy. We also need action that will yield results quickly enough to help our state and country today.

Take Iowa’s s universities and colleges, which are working to grow STEM fields, investing in programs to educate students in agricultural engineering and biochemistry, computer science, and horticulture, among other studies. Due to our flawed outdated international talent retention policies, however, they spend time and resources developing international students’ education without allowing those students to then supplement the American workforce and create even more jobs for our communities.

Of the STEM PhDs who graduated in 2012-2015 nationally, only 37% were able to receive green cards or naturalize as U.S. citizens by 2017, while 19% had to leave the country and 44% were on temporary visas. The stay rates among international STEM Ph.D. recipients are declining along with international student enrollment.

Other countries are now actively profiting from our losses. Between 2017 and 2019, the number of high-skilled workers living in the U.S. who entered Canada through its skilled immigration program rose at least 128%. China now graduates significantly more advanced STEM degree holders each year through their universities than the U.S. does and is projected to nearly double America’s STEM Ph.D. output by 2025. Not only is China retaining these graduates and using them to build up their own workforce, but they are also circling in on the graduated talent we force out of the U.S.

We’re now falling behind competitively in the fields that are quintessential to protecting our national security. Nearly 82% of companies in the defense industrial base report that it is difficult to find qualified STEM workers. A recent Department of Defense report concludes that “workforce challenges and the availability of talent are a critical concern.” Yet, we continue to sideline the foreign-born, U.S.-educated talent that wants to stay in the U.S., obtain lawful citizenship, and contribute to our economy.

Thankfully, Congress appears to be taking advantage of real bipartisan opportunity to keep these workers here through the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The House approved the NDAA by a 329-101 vote with an adopted amendment proposed by Rhode Island Rep. Jim Langevin that allows the admission of essential scientists and technical specialists to “promote and protect that national security innovation base.”

Rep. Langevin’s amendment is a great step in the right direction, but Iowa still needs more leverage to retain international talent. The Senate has the opportunity, in their consideration of the NDAA, to revisit proposals in the COMPETES Act to repeal caps on green cards for the most talented STEM workers. These individuals, while not born in the U.S, are educated in our universities and want to stay here to benefit American companies in critical sectors.

Critics claim that this provision could create competition between Americans and foreign-born workers for jobs. This would not be true for Iowa, nor the U.S. Retaining these skilled workers would actually, complement the domestic workforce by helping it grow, and helping up-skill U.S. workers. Over time this means more production and more jobs at all skill levels. This is a clear way to use STEM workers talents not to replace American workers but rather to grow our economy and provide more prosperity for American families.

Retaining talent is the major obstacle to ramping up the U.S. economy. We need to prevent what is now a national security vulnerability from turning into a full-blown Achilles heel that will help the Chinese Communist Party. Our lawmakers have an opportunity to nip this problem in the bud if they only recognize the tangible benefits of high-skilled foreign labor separately from the larger, partisan charged issue of immigration.