Column: Working for fair treatment

When we tried to get public assistance, we learned just how meager — and hard to get — it can be. After one of my husband’s injuries, we went two years without help because our annual income was $3 too high.

All this was before COVID-19. When the pandemic hit, I couldn’t even get the small jobs I relied on to help my family survive. Congress finally sent us $600 in December — not even enough to cover our propane heating bill.

Here’s what I’d like folks to understand: We aren’t poor, sick, injured and dying because of bad choices. We didn’t choose this. We chose hard work, family, faith and community. But because of bad policies, that wasn’t enough even before the pandemic. Now there’s more pressure on our communities than ever before.

For me, things changed when I saw the Reverend William J. Barber II on television preaching. He urged us to use the blessings we do have to work toward better policies for all of us. Now, as a member of the Poor People’s Campaign, I fight for fairer policies.

We’ve led caravans all around West Virginia to build support for a living wage, health care for all, safer working conditions and good green jobs to replace the coal mining jobs that have been killing us for decades.