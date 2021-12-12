Column: Working through the sometime sadness

My mother spent most of her young life without a mother of her own as a guide. In the 1930s my grandfather got tired of dealing with something little understood by him or anyone else, his wife suffering from severe depression. Thus, with the stroke of a pen by him and a doctor he committed her to what they used to call an "insane asylum." She died there, alone, on a cold day after Christmas in 1956. If I ever met my grandmother I don’t recall it, but I have photos and I’d recognize her anywhere.

So we arrive at this place, working through the sometime sadness that is Christmas, sitting in our warm, amber living rooms, missing others, rejoicing in those still with us. It’s not hard. It just is. Over the past year I’ve chatted with hundreds of people and I thank them for their time and attention. Only on occasion did the conversations taste like pity, but I knew they meant well.