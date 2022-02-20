Column: Working to be a good neighbor

It’s appropriate that the Quad-City Times covers the proposed merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. At its core, this merger is a story about improving supply chains, creating jobs and converting shipments to a more environmentally friendly method of transport.

We recognize that we will be increasing the number of trains that operate through some communities and understand the community concerns being expressed. One of those concerns has been related train lengths. CP’s average train length network-wide today is about 8,000 feet and that average is not increasing due to the merger. In some communities, the average length of trains would actually be shorter as a result of the combination, though CPKC will target some individual trains at 10,000 feet.

Trains don’t operate like cars driving on a busy street, one after the other with only a few feet between them. Railroads operate 24 hours a day and train movements are spread throughout that period. That means that on average, a typical mainline crossing in any given southeastern Iowa community will have a train moving through less than 4 minutes per hour. Put another way, on average, more than 93 percent of the time, a typical crossing will be open for vehicles.

What do we get for those few minutes every hour? We get the goods we need delivered safely and efficiently.

Iowans rely on freight trains. Nearly everything you own, or any product you use – from your home to your dinner – needs rail to get to you. Our quality of life – big screen TVs, washers and dryers, cars, computers, phones – is delivered by rail. Without freight rail, all these things would cost more and be harder to get.

Canadian Pacific has a long, proud history serving the Iowa agriculture economy connecting the state’s farms - and the crops they produce - to world markets. We move fertilizers, ethanol and more products that the Iowa agribusiness economy depends on. It’s not just farmers. CP serves major Iowa employers in steel, energy, cement and other industries.

CP’s combination with KCS will provide better transportation options for those shippers. In this way, the merger will serve as an economic growth engine. It will create more than 224 direct jobs in Iowa at the combined railroad and bring more jobs through $275 million in infrastructure investment along the routes seeing increased train traffic, including more than a dozen projects in the corridor through northern Missouri and eastern Iowa.

It does all this moving freight in a way that is four times more fuel-efficient than trucks. Trains create 75 percent less greenhouse gas emissions and one train can take 300 trucks off the road. Fewer trucks on highways means less congestion, less maintenance, less pollution and improved safety on the roads for everyone.

We are talking directly to community leaders about all these issues and we will work hard to be a good neighbor as we deliver for our customers, our community and our environment.

Andy Cummings is community relations manager for Canadian Pacific.

