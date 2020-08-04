Column: Worst in the nation

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public approval rating for how she has handled the new coronavirus pandemic is the lowest of any U.S. governor, according to a new survey.

Just 28% of Iowans said in July that they approved of the way Reynolds is handling the coronavirus outbreak, according to the survey.

That’s lower than any other governor’s pandemic response approval rating in the latest report, and a sharp plummet from the 54% of Iowans who in the same survey in April said they approved of Reynolds’ pandemic stewardship.

The national average of governors’ pandemic response approval ratings is 51%.

The survey is part of the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, a joint project of Northwestern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northeastern universities. The project has been surveying Americans on the pandemic since April.

For the most recent report, the project surveyed more than 19,000 Americans across all 50 states from July 10-26. The margin for error for Iowa’s results is plus or minus 6 percentage points.