Column: Yang seeks to go the last mile

"The main thing is that I’m talking about the problems that we can see around us every day" he said. "I’ve been to those communities after the factory closed, the shopping district closed, people started leaving town. That pattern played out over and over again, not just here in Iowa, but also in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Missouri. …

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"So when you talk about the problems that people see around them every day, they say, ‘Oh, yeah, that actually is the truth that speaks to my experience.’"

Yang said those issues are critical to discuss not only in the Democratic primary, but when looking ahead to the general election.

"Donald Trump’s solutions of turning the clock backwards and bringing the old jobs back were empty promises, and most Iowans can see that. My vision is to share the gains of the 21st century economy with everyone," he said.

Yang has proposed a universal basic income, or "freedom dividend," a $1,000 per-month stipend for every American 18 years or older, funded by the consolidation of current welfare programs and a value added tax on businesses.

Yang said he can peel off thousands of Trump voters who may now have doubts. "I can make areas that went to Trump competitive again for Democrats."