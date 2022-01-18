Column: Yes, it was antisemitic

The existence of such rank bigotry is troubling enough. Equally troubling is the fact that someone could report an act motivated by that bigotry with an explicit disavowal of its character as antisemitic. Such a report must implicitly assert that that the line of association we just profiled is rational and accurate. Since Jews were attacked, one can only say the attack did not specifically target Jews if their targeting was either random or somehow justifiable. Since the attacker’s own words show that it was not random, we are left to wonder who thinks that the jailing of an al-Qaida member, even unfairly, justifies attacking a suburban American synagogue and the Jews inside it.

I hope that our first response to realizing the dynamics here is to understand better the background noise of anxiety that legitimately can accompany daily life for the Jews who are our neighbors. They ought not have to request police presence for their worship services simply because they are Jews, but the reality of this dynamic makes that a reasonable request. As neighbors, they deserve anything we can do to support, encourage, and reassure them of their welcome place in our community, to disavow any guilt by association, and to provide protection when bigotry comes calling.