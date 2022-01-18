Column: Yes, it was antisemitic

This was an act of terror. There is no indication that the synagogue attack in Colleyville, Texas, was specifically directed at the Jewish community.
That was the contention and, I believe, a sourced quotation in one of the first stories I read Sunday morning about the resolution of the hostage situation. The story has disappeared from my newsfeed. But it cannot disappear from my mind and heart.
Obviously, this was specifically directed at the Jewish community. It was a Jewish house of worship, on the day of the major Jewish weekly worship service, when the rabbi and Jewish congregants were gathered in Jewish worship. It doesn’t get much clearer than that; this was no random act of violence.
Two things are deeply troubling here. First is the line of association that led the attacker to Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville to launch his antisemitic attack. Second is the capacity of anyone – journalist or a journalist’s source – to miss the antisemitic character of the attack.
Colleyville’s Jews were targeted through guilt by association. Two specific references heard over the livestream from the synagogue make that clear. One is the attacker’s reference to a woman in prison for attacking American personnel in Afghanistan after her arrest for plotting attacks on behalf of Al-Qaida. The woman is serving her sentence in a prison in Fort Worth; that likely helps to account for the attack taking place in the Dallas-Forth Worth metro area.
The second reference is Stacey Silverman’s report, quoted in a Washington Post story, that she heard the attacker on the livestream say that he chose an American synagogue because the United States "only cares about Jewish lives." The intersection of America and synagogue, of the United States and Jewish lives, is telling. In the political antisemitism that inhabits al-Qaida’s ideology, Israel is the "little Satan" and America is the "big Satan." The two countries are linked by association as enemies of God and of humanity. In this view, by definition, all Jews are associated with Israel.
The equation is clear, if demonstrably inaccurate and somewhat delusional: injustice against an al-Qaida member automatically implicates Israel as an illegitimate presence in the Middle East, which is supported and enabled in its existence by America, where Jews have gained power over Congress and ingratiated themselves into being darlings of the country; therefore, any American Jew is a legitimate target in the cause of justice for the victimized al-Qaida member.
This simple guilt-by-association reasoning is enough to show that the attack specifically targeted Jews. Indeed, it is the irrationality of the chain of association that marks it as classically antisemitic. Antisemitic thinking, like any bigoted thinking, operates outside the realm of reason, so that any and every element of the detested object of hate can be drawn into the circle of sin that justifies its destruction.
The existence of such rank bigotry is troubling enough. Equally troubling is the fact that someone could report an act motivated by that bigotry with an explicit disavowal of its character as antisemitic. Such a report must implicitly assert that that the line of association we just profiled is rational and accurate. Since Jews were attacked, one can only say the attack did not specifically target Jews if their targeting was either random or somehow justifiable. Since the attacker’s own words show that it was not random, we are left to wonder who thinks that the jailing of an al-Qaida member, even unfairly, justifies attacking a suburban American synagogue and the Jews inside it.
I hope that our first response to realizing the dynamics here is to understand better the background noise of anxiety that legitimately can accompany daily life for the Jews who are our neighbors. They ought not have to request police presence for their worship services simply because they are Jews, but the reality of this dynamic makes that a reasonable request. As neighbors, they deserve anything we can do to support, encourage, and reassure them of their welcome place in our community, to disavow any guilt by association, and to provide protection when bigotry comes calling.
The second response might be to recognize that the same dynamic of guilt by association increasingly infects our society, our social media, and our anxieties. Labels, symbols, trigger words, and more have increasingly become the occasion for dismissing or attacking neighbors. Worry over what might be taken wrongly or lead to an attack causes us to draw back from others, even some of the others we have long known. The crucial social glue of familiarity and interaction dries up, so our communities separate and fall apart. That makes it even easier to generalize, over-simplify, and impute guilt by association.
Today, our Jewish neighbors need our voices, contact, and reassurances as we honor their individuality and show a friendly curiosity about their particular identities and interests. Every day, we all need that from one another.
Peter A. Pettit is teaching pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.