Column: Yes, Santa is real

After a 15-minute standoff, he finally relented and told me his name, hometown and why he dresses up like Santa once a year. (It wasn’t a particularly inspiring tale. I think he was in it for the money.)

Flash forward five years and I decided to do a first-person piece on what it is like to be Santa. (The other stories in this column I can blame on editors, but this one is all on me.)

I dressed up in the red suit and cap, attached a beard with an elastic strap, and watched hundreds of kids line up to sit on my lap at the Davenport Public Library.

I was told the key to being a good Santa is being non-committal. So, whenever a youngster wiggling on my knee reeled off a wish list, I would say something like, "Be good and I’ll see what I can do."

And then a little girl crawled on to my lap.

I asked, "What do you want for Christmas?"

She looked me in the eye and replied, "I want a new Dad. My old Dad left, and my Mom is really lonely."

Her mother was standing nearby looking a bit bewildered by the request.

I looked into the girl’s hopeful eyes and sputtered. I finally said, "There are just some things beyond Santa’s power."