Column: Your gamble with Biden

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the "Modern Monetary Theorists," and now President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party are gambling that trillions of dollars can be created out of "thin air" to fund their wish list of programs — without causing hyper-inﬂation. They are asking every American who has worked a lifetime to save money to hazard their savings.

From very earlier times, governments have found ways to debase their coinage to beneﬁt the government. A base metal, usually copper, was added to the gold melt. This increased the volume of the melt, and allowed the government to mint more "gold" coins. (The alloy also made the coins more durable).

The earliest "paper money" was what we today would call a "promissory note" — a written unconditional promise to pay the bearer a sum certain. By the 7th century, merchants in China, who engaged in large commercial transactions, would deposit their money with a banker who would give them his note (a banknote), which required the banker to unconditionally repay the sum stated in the note to the person presenting the note for payment. It was far more convenient to journey carrying a bank note than to lug about a hoard of gold coins. In time, governments began issuing their own bank notes. These were also known as "bills," "notes," paper currency," or "paper money."