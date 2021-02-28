Column: You're rare; show your stripes

Tests were conducted on my daughter’s blood and spinal fluid when she was born with the expectation an infection would explain her low muscle tone, lack of reflexes, and inability to suck, swallow, or cry. When those results were normal she was sent from the nursery in Moline to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Peoria. We were fortunate to have Prader-Willi Syndrome suspected at just four days old; in 1986, it wasn’t uncommon to not have a diagnosis of her syndrome until a person was eight years old. She was confirmed a zebra at age one.

Fewer than 30% of rare diseases are non-genetic in causation; some are due to degeneration, infections or allergies. Kienbock’s Disease currently affects less than 200 people worldwide. One of those few lives across the street from me. Although rare diseases affect few people, there are so many of them that 1 in 20 people have been diagnosed with a rare disease.

It is most likely the people you know with a rare disease have a story with twists and turns about how they came to be diagnosed.

Increasing awareness of rare diseases is the goal of Rare Disease Day. With awareness comes acceptance, earlier diagnosis, increased research funding, insurance coverage and support.