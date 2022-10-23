“In medio stat virtus.”

That’s a Latin phrase which reflects the teaching of Aristotle: the need for balance in all things. It translates as “the truth is in the middle” or “Moderation in all things.” You find expressions of this kind of thinking throughout Greek and Roman philosophy and their Western heirs. In Eastern thinking, you get the same advice from Lao Tzu onward. It’s just common sense. Avoid extremes in thought or action

In early capitalist treatises on pricing and usury, you find economists and businessmen discussing the need to set profit margins neither too high nor too low. It’s important to find the right balance.

Balance has been very much on my mind and in my body of late. Last weekend I lost mine and pitched backward down the stairs, fracturing five ribs and abusing muscles mightily. Ironically, my 101-year-old sister also took a fall two days later and seems to be recovering. Providentially, that was also the week in which my 90-year-old younger sister bought a rollator.

For we, the superannuated, balance is a critical, personal need, but no less so in society, business, politics and all expressions of human activity. With not much to do this week, beyond breathing and leg exercises, I have had time to consider how out of balance so many things have become.

With time on my hands, I have tried watching television, but find it cluttered with political ads which are totally useless in helping one understand how a candidate proposes to handle the major problems of the day. It’s all largely baseless character assassination or vague expressions of concern for the average citizen. Anything to keep you from looking at voting records.

There is sharpened focus on inflation and the high cost of automotive fuel, as if government had direct control of dealing with them. That and spreading fear of crime, immigrants, and minorities seem to be the themes being drilled into TV viewers. There is little balance or hope of useful political discourse these days, only a mindless lust for power.

There is a strong need to make balanced choices among the overwhelming problems threatening every aspect of our collective and individual lives. Climate change is the potential killer of all earth’s creatures. How to balance that with high gasoline prices? Covid and its wide-ranging mutations are here to stay. How much money and effort can be expended to bring the unvaccinated into the effort?

Where is a balance between the greed of the wealthy and the need to serve the poor in our taxation system and spending priorities? Can we find a balance between the insistence of investors for ever-increasing profit and the need to have well-paid workers and quality products? Is a reasonable balance possible between Capitalism and the Sermon on the Mount?

It would afford some measure of comfort if we thought that someone, somewhere in authority, was devoted to making honest, practical choices among these intractable opposites to serve the general good. I know there are some — a good many in the often-despised bureaucracy — but not enough to withstand the pressure of the short-sighted power-seekers.

There may be no end to the issues at hand, not only in the coming election, but in the years ahead, as we face the accelerating consequences for our disinterest in dealing with climate change 50 years ago. Then — as now — we had a choice between making sacrifices for coming generations or continuing to enjoy the present at the cost of the future. Washington has made the first steps in countering the problem. Will there be more?

In our own lives, there is a need to distinguish between need and want. I am guilty of having too much, too many things which are not essential to my life. Now I face the burden of their dispersal and am overwhelmed by the task.

It is a problem brought on by the fact that our whole economy is based on people continually buying things: products we need but are made to break down and require replacement; things which offer transitory convenience, or fads that are all the rage but have no real use at all. The Gross Domestic Product ratings depend on this restless exchange of money for goods. What’s the cost of slowing down the merry-go-round to a more realistic view of the contrast between need and want?

My body’s balance is now gone. I don’t know what I failed to do in order to remain upright without hanging onto something, but the chance is gone. Is it too late to restore some kind of balance in our public and private lives? I don’t think a cane or rollator will get the job done.