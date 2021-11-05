Indian Summer is what meteorologists call a “weather singularity,” meaning a climatic phenomenon which shows up at regular times. The term applies to a short warming period in the fall after the first hard freeze. It got below freezing a few days ago, so I guess this weekend’s respite qualifies.
This teasing warm-up before winter settles in for good happens over much of the northern hemisphere, but at slightly different times. In England, it was called St. Martin’s Summer, since it usually occurred after that saint’s feast day on November 11th.
In his “Henry IV” plays, Shakespeare refers to it as ”All-hallown summer,” locating it near Halloween. If it came earlier, people knew it as St. Luke’s Summer. His feast day is October 18th. And that’s its window of opportunity: late October to early November.
It’s a common phenomenon and has gone by different names across Europe and Asia. In the Balkans, it’s Gypsy Summer, in Russia and Hungary, Women’s (or Old Lady’s) Summer. Nowadays, almost everyone uses the American term.
If we’re lucky, we might get another shot at it. It’s possible. I recall running around the St. Ambrose campus in tee shirt and shorts on December 8, 1946, so we could catch a break later on. In this time of global warming, no one is sure what will happen next. We are still in early days of this sometimes tricky month.
November ranks near the bottom of the calendar in popularity, just above February. No one celebrates that brutally cold period; its only virtue is that it’s a day or two shorter than the other winter months.
Robert Frost concedes that only “My Sorrow” enjoys the coming of November and William Cullen Bryant asks the “departing, distant sun” for one more smile “and we will try to bear the piercing winter frosts, and winds, and darkened air.”
Singers are even more pessimistic. Tom Watts claims that
November has tied me
To an old dead tree
Get word to April
To rescue me.
I understand the feeling. You might get a brief respite, as in the short breath of Indian Summer we experience just now, but, sooner or later, November strips the trees, puts the grass to sleep, and pushes us steadily into cold, ice, and snow.
Putting aside its meteorological implications, Indian Summer is one of Mother Nature’s great delights. The turning leaves are impressive in a cloudy landscape, but flood them with sunshine and they fill the world with color. It’s good we have stretch of days in which to admire the scenery. Rain and wind will take the color down in a hurry.
Whatever the weather, I consider fall a happy time, primarily for the memory of good things that have happened to me in November, personally and professionally. It is also the beginning of the festive season that lightens the ever-shortening, darkening days of early winter.
I have a lot to remember this month: special anniversaries, private and public. Among the latter, this is the time I began my career in broadcasting at WOC-TV in 1949. I twice won - and once lost - election to the Illinois Senate the Novembers between 1972 and 1980. This is the month when, in 1956, after some dithering in October, friends gathered in my living room to form the Genesius Guild
My private memories centering on this month remain private, but no less intense. Love, friendship, commitment, honors, and trials - all seemed to cluster into what Helen Hunt Jackson termed “the treacherous month.”
Walter De La Mare was just as harsh and more explicit:
There is wind where the rose was
Cold rain where the sweet grass was
Cold wind where your voice was
Silence where hope was.
Guns ‘N’ Roses maintains that “It’s hard to hold a candle In the cold November rain.” I guess that’s a general consensus. But the glow of warm memories not only takes the chill off the cold days ahead, they also bring a touch of summer to the spirit, even when the body is wrapped in layers of wool.
When Bernadette and I were married, our first difference of opinion was about the seasons. I opted for spring, a time of promise when snow and ice melt into a greening earth. She preferred the calm, colorful glow of Autumn as it gracefully yielded to Winter.
Over time, I have come around to her point of view on many things, including the special joy of Fall, “the time of the illuminated woods.” I recall Tennyson’s lines these days,
“Looking on the happy Autumn-field
And thinking of days that are no more.”
Autumn is a reflective time, especially so in Indian Summer when, heading into “the long journey towards oblivion,” it invites us to pause and remember.