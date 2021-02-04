Columnist: There's no excuse for looking away

"It’s not our problem."

I hate those four words more than any others strung together in the English language.

It’s an excuse for looking away.

Decades ago, when I was a young reporter, I had just taken a new job with a newspaper and the staff was excited to soon be moving into a new building. One cold December night, a desperate woman called. She was in labor, and in that era before cell phones, couldn’t get a hold of her husband who was working construction in the building we were moving into.

It was past midnight and she didn’t know if we could reach him. I told my boss that I was caught up with my work and could drive the three blocks to the construction site to get him.

The boss looked at me and said, "It’s not our problem." He ordered me to tell her we couldn’t help.

More than three decades later, I’m haunted by that conversation. I had been on the job for all of six weeks or so. I should have told the boss "no." But I didn’t. Instead, I sat at my desk until 1 a.m. knowing I had betrayed not only my own values, but those in which I had been reared.