Commentary: A reform of the National Labor Relations Act is needed to save the struggling game of baseball

Baseball officialdom duly noted what appeared to be preseason lockout success for the owners in other sports. What will be the result in baseball when, for the first time since the first stoppage in 1972, not one single union member has been involved in an earlier shutdown and thus hasn’t experienced the sacrifice of those events?

Will it work, as intended, against the baseball union, once revered as the country’s strongest? Its members have now seen their share of revenue diminished — and even more important, according to The Associated Press, they have seen a decline in opening day salaries of 6.4% from the peak at the start of the 2017 season. Even more significant is the decline of what has been characterized as the “broad middle class” of the players whose salary of $1.5 million at the start of 2021 is down 18% from 2019 and 30% from the previous year.

The owners, claiming diminished revenues because of the pandemic — more cable viewers switching to streaming and attendance dropping this year and nonexistent in the previous one — did not help their case by spending $1.7 billion on the eve of the lockout for some of the most prominent free agents. Pitcher Max Scherzer, 37, was given a three-year contract with a $43 million annual salary by the New York Mets.