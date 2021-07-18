Commentary: GOP should challenge remap in state court

And if you think contorted districts are necessary to protect minorities, I have a bridge I want to sell you. The map of Chicago neighborhoods (Google it) shows relatively compact racial and ethnic groupings.

GOP leaders should be expressing more outrage over the maps, which are gratuitously abusive of both elected Republicans and of just plain citizens like you and me.

Think of the voters in these giraffe-neck districts. How in the world will they ever know which district they are in, who represents them, and of whom to contact when they might have a problem with Illinois government?!

We wouldn’t be facing such atrocious maps had not the state high court in 2016 blocked a petition drive signed by 700,000 voters. The ballot proposal would have allowed voters to determine if they wanted an independent commission to draw maps, without partisan gerrymandering.

But the court, in a vote of four Democrats over three Republicans, blocked this opportunity. The majority opinion was the most contrived bit of jurisprudence since the Dred Scott decision, which prompted the Civil War.