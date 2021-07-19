Commentary: Organic farming should protect nature, not destroy it

These are wise investments. Small, distributed producers support nimble supply chains in an era of increasing environment disruption; organic farms improve soil health - and healthier soil draws down more carbon. Organic farms sequester about 25% more carbon than soils from nonorganic farms. They also emit far fewer greenhouse gasses, including 56% less nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide that's produced by the evaporation of chemical fertilizers, according to University of California at Davis data.

Yet those benefits are being undermined by the misuse of an ostensibly sensible rule that requires farmland to be free from pesticides for three years before its production can be certified for sale as organic. It's a necessary precaution, but also a costly one for farmers who must fallow their fields to transition from conventional to organic production. So some have come up with a more expedient alternative: simply clear wildlands that have never been treated with agrochemicals and get certified without the wait. The profit motive is strong; organic foods can be sold at a premium over conventional products and demand is growing. U.S. sales rose by more than 12% to $62 billion in 2020.