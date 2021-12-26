Commentary: Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us

As the head of Bridges, which sponsors 25 ministries in six states, I’ve seen our local leaders learning how to live and function during a dangerous malady which is impacting millions of people. But I don’t mean COVID-19; I mean the PTSD that results from it.

And it’s far from “post.” The PTSD we’re dealing with is ongoing, it’s Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder.

During my five years in Ethiopia serving as a Presbyterian missionary, I experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. An ice cream shop I frequented suffered a hand grenade attack that scarred the walls with blood-filled holes. A suitcase bomb at the Wabe Shebelle Hotel in Addis Ababa created rubble where I drank tea with a friend. I was told bandits killed foreigners a few days earlier on a road I was about to drive down with a friend. Since there were no alternate — “safe” — routes, we drove down that road. A missionary who provided a ride to a politician was given a message not to do so again: His fingers, toes, lips, tongue, eyes, and ears were cut off. That message was also meant to resonate with other missionaries, like me.