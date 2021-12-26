Commentary: The crisis of democracy is a media crisis. And the mainstream press is losing

To be fair, the D.C. press was already depleted, thanks to covering a new fresh hell every hour since 2016. Disproving disinformation (i.e., doing their job) made them targets of a president and a press arm that advocated violence. Who can blame them for breathing a sigh of relief when Joe Biden's presidential win promised them a respite of politics as usual. So as they reverted to politics-as-sportsball storylines — What will Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) demand next? What's going on with Vice President Kamala Harris' staff? — the ongoing attack against our democracy became the new, uncovered war in America media. Now, we no longer have to wonder what happens when one player of a two-party system devolves into extremism and takes a significant chunk of the media with it.

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, CNN+ newcomer Chris Wallace and other respected TV reporters and commentators who forged their careers in the Before Times continue to play by the rules of good journalism: Stick to the facts, remain impartial, present differing viewpoints. They may not have come of age in the heyday of Federal Communications Commission fairness rules, when networks licensed by the government were viewed as public trustees, but they certainly have been influenced by it.