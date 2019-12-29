CommU is back, and Beatrix Potter looks good to me

A year ago this time I was writing about the demise of CommUniversity, the wonderful, every-four-Sundays-in-February classes on all kinds of interesting subjects that were offered for 40 years at St. Ambrose University.
For several reasons, the program that introduced me to yoga, post-colonial Africa and the politics of Latin America was expected to end with the 2019 session.
Then, over the summer, the continuing education department at Black Hawk College stepped up to the plate, and a whole new raft of classes — 25 in all — is now posted on its website at bhc.edu.
Everything about the format is the same except the location, which will be in Building 1, Building 2 and the Sustainable Technologies Building at the Moline campus, 6600 34th Ave.
If you've never been there before, don't be nervous. If you could find your way around St. Ambrose with its numerous look-alike brick buildings, you certainly can find buildings 1, 2, and the STB. And there's plenty of convenient parking.
Looking over the class list, I found lots to get excited about including hands-on, how-to opportunities.
That is, you can learn how to take digital photos, knit, converse in American Sign Language or Spanish, paint in acrylics, print with a brush, assemble books by hand and make paper crafts.
Even the classes that aren't strictly how-to have their "doing" aspects. A poetry class, for example, says students will respond with their own writing and "storytelling from myth to experience" will have students practicing stories in class.
Other sessions will explore cemeteries, today's Germany, the psychology of humor and the history of the Quad-Cities. In the category of religion, there are the ancient shamanic journey, Celtic spirituality, Islam 101 and knowing your Bible.
A class sure to interest people of a certain age is called "the why and how of estate planning."
What class am I thinking of?
I'm drawn to "Miss Potter and Friends," promising a look at the life of Beatrix Potter, best known for her children's books about Peter Rabbit, and the illustrations she created.
While having created and illustrated one of the most endearing children's books of all time is more than sufficient accomplishment for one life, I learned several years ago that there was even more to Potter (1866-1943) than that.
As with all British women of her time, Potter was denied a proper education, but she learned a lot on her own by observing the countryside and drawing what she saw. In this way, she became an expert in fungi, or mycology.
She was also a conservationist. With the proceeds from her books, she bought up farms to protect unique hill country landscapes. After her death, these tracts became part of the Lake District National Park in the northwest corner of England.
The Potter classes will have an art focus, as they will be taught by Gloria Burlingame, of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport. I can't wait. According to the description, there will be "usage of various art materials (watercolors, oil pastels and pen-and-ink).
I've long wondered if I could "do" a water color work. This will be my chance. Woo-hoo!
Check out the website; maybe you'll find a class that will make you say woo-hoo too! And won't that be a good way to begin 2020?
P.S. As for the first class, you'll be home in plenty of time for the Super Bowl, so don't let that stop you.
And do not wait until the last minute to register, as that is a sure-fire way to have a class canceled.