CommU is back, and Beatrix Potter looks good to me

That is, you can learn how to take digital photos, knit, converse in American Sign Language or Spanish, paint in acrylics, print with a brush, assemble books by hand and make paper crafts.

Even the classes that aren't strictly how-to have their "doing" aspects. A poetry class, for example, says students will respond with their own writing and "storytelling from myth to experience" will have students practicing stories in class.

Other sessions will explore cemeteries, today's Germany, the psychology of humor and the history of the Quad-Cities. In the category of religion, there are the ancient shamanic journey, Celtic spirituality, Islam 101 and knowing your Bible.

A class sure to interest people of a certain age is called "the why and how of estate planning."

What class am I thinking of?

I'm drawn to "Miss Potter and Friends," promising a look at the life of Beatrix Potter, best known for her children's books about Peter Rabbit, and the illustrations she created.

While having created and illustrated one of the most endearing children's books of all time is more than sufficient accomplishment for one life, I learned several years ago that there was even more to Potter (1866-1943) than that.