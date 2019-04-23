One of the major unresolved issues remaining for this year’s legislative session should concern every Iowan. It is a proposal for changing the way judges are nominated for the state courts. There is a major difference between the way state judges are appointed and the way federal judges are appointed.
Many of us are familiar with the recent naming and confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The president nominates a judge, and the Senate holds hearings and votes on the confirmation.
Iowa selects judges in a very different manner. Iowa uses a Judicial Nominating Commission, one for the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals judges, and one for each of the judicial districts in the state for District Court judges.
There are eight judicial districts with a different nominating commission for each. The governor appoints judges from a list of two or three names sent to her by the appropriate commission. The commission controls who the governor can nominate. This is unlike at the federal level where the president can nominate whomever he wants. Under current law, the state nominating commission has 17 members, eight appointed by the governor, and eight elected by lawyers. There is one chair who is the most senior judge who is not the chief justice.
The problem is the eight elected by lawyers are not representative of the people of Iowa.
Since 2003, the lawyers have elected nearly all Democrats to the commission. There has never been more than one Republican serving on the eight lawyer commission. For one two-year period, there were no Republicans. Every lawyer-elected commissioner was a Democrat. This is not representative of the people of Iowa. In addition, these Democrats are not apolitical. They have all given political donations to Democrats.
The proposal eliminates the lawyer-elected commissioners and replaces them with two appointed by the House speaker, two by the House minority leader, two by the Senate minority leader, and two by the Senate majority leader. One additional member would be appointed by the Supreme Court. The chair would be elected by the commissioners. This would assure a more bipartisan set of commissioners. The District Judicial Nominating Commissions (to the local courts) would retain five members appointed by elected lawyers and five appointed by the governor. The change to the district commissions is that the chair would be selected by the commissioners and not be the most recent senior judge in the district.
This is not a radical change. Several other states have systems like this. Contrary to popular belief, Iowa’s current system is not the envy of the nation. A measure of judicial competence was developed by the United States Chamber of Commerce Lawsuit Climate Survey. This survey ranked eight states higher in judicial competence than Iowa where elected officials select all or the vast majority of the commission members. Other states rank higher in judicial competence where commission members were all appointed by the governor.
Let’s discuss what the bill is not. This is not a power grab by the governor. The governor would have the same appointments under the new law as she has under the old law. It is not a power grab by the Republican legislature. Both the Democrats and the Republicans would appoint an equal number of commissioners. It would not make a difference as to which party was in the majority, the selection would be the same.
The only group that loses power under the proposal is lawyers who have proven to be partisan in their dominant position on the state nominating commission. However, lawyers retain their authority on the local commission, where they are mostly familiar with the applicants. The chair of both the state and the district commissions would be changed because it is felt that the most senior judge can easily sway a lawyer who must practice before that judge.
There are other changes in the bill which are designed to enhance the accountability, transparency and efficiencies of the nomination process. This bill is good for our courts, and thus good for the people of Iowa.