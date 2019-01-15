Over the past three decades large national banks have evaporated the Iowa community banking landscape. Communities large and small have been negatively affected by a large bank buying out its local community banks. Having seen many of these locations downsized into branches, or worse yet closed, I have watched good paying jobs and local property tax revenue move out of Iowa. While these actions benefit sellout bank owners and stockholders, they’re bad for our local communities. Credit unions have shown time and time again their commitment to Iowa communities by reinvesting infrastructure and creating an environment for our young college graduates to stay home by growing jobs.
Ascentra Credit Union has a long history of collaborating with local communities and organizations to help spur economic development. The recent remodel of our Davenport West 3rd (Street) Office and relocation of our Davenport Central Office in the Hilltop area to the prominent corner of Brady and Locust was a wonderful collaboration with the Hilltop Campus Village and the City of Davenport.
These projects have helped long blighted areas of Davenport rejuvenate and blossom in ways that haven’t been seen in decades. The conversion of the Davenport Schools administration building, at 1606 Brady St., to a multi-family residential building is an example of the collaborative spirit of 12 Iowa credit unions through its member business lending organization, Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) Community Business Lenders. This adaptive reuse project will add 38 much-needed affordable housing units to Davenport. The 1606 project along with the Naval Station and Gold Coast projects in Davenport reflect the strength of the credit union movement to affect favorable changes in our community by working together.
In a similar fashion this is how our new Home Office in downtown Bettendorf has come to fruition. Working closely with the City of Bettendorf we have moved forward in a very collaborative way. Additionally, the newly formed Downtown Bettendorf Organization (DBO) and the needs of other area businesses have made our project more impactful. Investing our members’ equity into our new Home Office has a broad impact on further economic development in downtown Bettendorf and is helping to spur additional growth in the area.
The additional property tax revenue generated from our project will benefit local schools and government for decades to come. Ascentra Credit Union was born out of Alcoa, now Arconic, and our location in downtown Bettendorf has served us well. Our new Home Office will feature elements fabricated by Kawneer, the building products division of Alcoa. Credit unions throughout our region are reinvesting in their communities in this fashion. Similar great projects are underway in Ottumwa, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Moline, which are creating hundreds of good paying construction jobs across our region.
Of course all of this is nothing new. Local community banking institutions have operated in this manner for decades. The dynamic shift has come in the extensive consolidation of the banking industry which has led to irresponsible actions by the "Too Big to Fail" largest banking institutions and their commitment to Wall Street profits above all else. Credit unions are filling the gaps left by community bankers who have sold out to larger institutions. The need to have committed professionals living, working and volunteering in the communities they serve is needed now more than ever. The dedicated service of local community banks and credit unions goes far beyond the financial investments they provide back into our communities. Equally so is the power of these two groups working together to advocate for regulatory changes that are in the best interests of the people we serve.
Sadly, the Quad Cities has lost another local financial institution with the announcement of Modern Woodmen of America selling its banking division. The loss of local jobs is unfortunate for our community. Thankfully in this case we still have the power of a fraternal financial services organization which is community minded to help soften the impact to downtown Rock Island. As one of the largest employers in the immediate area and great history of the organization giving back to our community in meaningful ways, I’m sure Modern Woodmen has gone into this with a plan that will limit any negative community impact.
Financial choice was at risk in the past session of the Iowa Legislature, and it has been refreshing to see the bipartisan support of credit unions in the legislature. We applaud our elected officials for fully appreciating and understanding the positive economic impact credit unions create for all Iowans. Given the unethical banking practices and never-ending flow of fines paid by large banks, you can only imagine the rates bank customers would pay if credit unions didn’t exist.
As member-owned financial cooperatives, credit unions give Iowa consumers a needed choice in the marketplace. What your financial institution does with your money matters. Credit unions stand ready to meet all of your financial needs while investing directly back into the communities we serve.