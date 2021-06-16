Croken: Building a big juvenile jail won't solve Davenport's crime problems

Among many post-pandemic challenges facing communities across the nation, Scott County has two, somewhat unique problems that require our immediate and focused attention. The first is crime. The growing amount of juvenile crime and the escalating violence is positively frightening. What’s the answer? Short-term, we must re-commit to effective crime prevention programs and increased law enforcement. Long-term, we must focus on the root causes of crime, such as declining economic opportunity. Here, there is much work to be done. With a poverty rate higher than the state as a whole, Scott County has the lowest per capita income and highest rate of unemployment among Iowa’s four largest counties. These facts don’t excuse criminal activity, but they do help explain it.
The second issue facing Scott County residents is the current, regrettable state of our Juvenile Detention Center and what to do about it. It’s complicated. But, here’s what we know. First, decades of research tell us that incarceration does not reduce juvenile crime. In fact, evidence suggests the opposite. We also know community-based interventions and services are more effective. So, if our goal is to reduce juvenile crime, the path forward is clear. Does this mean we don’t need a juvenile detention center? No, it means we need a balanced approach. Certainly, there are youthful criminals who need to be locked-away. For the safety of all, they cannot be returned to the community without long-term, intensive rehabilitation, and maybe not even then. But, among our Scott County children, these are very, very few.
As for the current Juvenile Detention Center, there is no debate. It is woefully inadequate to provide the level of services necessary to reform anti-social behavior. We need a better JDC. And, we also need a somewhat bigger JDC. Over the years there have been times when the need for juvenile placement has exceeded the 14-bed operational capacity of the current facility. Nonetheless, the County Board of Supervisors’ decision to build a nearly $17 million, 40-bed (expandable to 60 beds) detention center is misguided, at best. Here’s why.
First and foremost, there’s no demonstrated need for a facility of this size. Nationwide juvenile detention rates have been on the decline for decades. Locally, the current five-year average daily population of juveniles held in both the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and the Scott County Jail is 22.4. The most recent two-year average daily population of juveniles held in both facilities is 18.9. Now, place these data points on the backdrop of our county’s current population and slow growth — about half that of Linn County; a third of Polk County; and, about a quarter of Johnson County. The result? On a per capita basis, the proposed Scott County facility will be the largest juvenile detention center in the State of Iowa, which currently uses only 50% of its current juvenile detention capacity as reported by state officials.
Second, this project is too expensive and limits our ability to make other choices, now and in the future. The “all-in” cost of construction, equipment and furnishings of the 40-bed JDC will be well over $500 a square foot. And, it will be built at a time when construction material costs are skyrocketing. Since the project will increase property taxes, the Board of Supervisors should not further burden county taxpayers because someday we “might” wish we had more beds. Moreover, operation of the 40-bed planned facility will require an additional $1 million in annual county spending.
So, here’s the critical question: With so much taxpayer money going into speculative juvenile detention center expansion, where do we find the resources necessary to invest in the criminal system diversion and restorative justice intervention programs that actually will reduce crime?
Instead, why not build the more responsible, cost-effective 24 to 28-bed facility alternative? If, over time, the smaller facility proves to be too small, it, too, can be designed for low-cost, modular expansion if and when needed. And, with the significant savings realized, let’s invest in more, proven community policing and youth development staff and practices that actually prevent juvenile crime. As any law enforcement official will confirm, we cannot simply “arrest and jail” our way to public safety. If it were that easy, it would have worked by now. Building bigger jails may make some people feel good, but it won’t do much good.
Ken Croken, a Democrat, is a member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.