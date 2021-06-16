Croken: Building a big juvenile jail won't solve Davenport's crime problems

Among many post-pandemic challenges facing communities across the nation, Scott County has two, somewhat unique problems that require our immediate and focused attention. The first is crime. The growing amount of juvenile crime and the escalating violence is positively frightening. What’s the answer? Short-term, we must re-commit to effective crime prevention programs and increased law enforcement. Long-term, we must focus on the root causes of crime, such as declining economic opportunity. Here, there is much work to be done. With a poverty rate higher than the state as a whole, Scott County has the lowest per capita income and highest rate of unemployment among Iowa’s four largest counties. These facts don’t excuse criminal activity, but they do help explain it.

The second issue facing Scott County residents is the current, regrettable state of our Juvenile Detention Center and what to do about it. It’s complicated. But, here’s what we know. First, decades of research tell us that incarceration does not reduce juvenile crime. In fact, evidence suggests the opposite. We also know community-based interventions and services are more effective. So, if our goal is to reduce juvenile crime, the path forward is clear. Does this mean we don’t need a juvenile detention center? No, it means we need a balanced approach. Certainly, there are youthful criminals who need to be locked-away. For the safety of all, they cannot be returned to the community without long-term, intensive rehabilitation, and maybe not even then. But, among our Scott County children, these are very, very few.