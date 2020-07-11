Croken: Face the facts, wearing a mask is important

In an effort to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19, the Scott County Board of Supervisors has resolved to encourage, but not mandate, all medically able residents to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain a safe distance from others The process leading up to this conclusion was open, robust and civil. It focused on issues with only a very few unhelpful personal attacks. Time will tell what impact this resolution will have on the epidemic. But, based on the amount of community input and news media interest; clearly, the debate has helped heighten public awareness of the facts surrounding our deteriorating public health. That’s important. As former U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan taught us: “You are entitled to your own opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
In recent weeks the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Scott County has increased, dramatically. Yes, there has been increased testing. But the number of hospitalizations has doubled. This is not a function of increased testing. In the absence of a vaccine, we have only two choices. We can pull together as a community to help limit the spread of the virus using all available tactics. Or, we can simply suffer the social and economic consequences in the hope of achieving some level of population immunity. With so much misinformation about the efficacy of face coverings, people are understandably confused. However, both national and local health experts advise us that wearing a face mask is a highly effective, but not fool-proof, method of virus “source control” and urge a mandate.
But as the Scott County Board considered a mandate, the Iowa Attorney General weighed-in to assert the Governor’s claim of “state preemption.” That is, he argues only the Governor can order such a mandate. Throughout American history the doctrine of preemption has served a valuable purpose. For example, preemption ensures all employers must a pay a state-determined minimum wage…even if local jurisdictions would not require it. But, the AG’s opinion — and it is “opinion” — that preemption is controlling in matters of public health is misguided, at best, and dangerous, at worst. It should be challenged
Iowa’s 99 counties are wildly diverse. Some densely populated, some sparsely. Some with an average age considerably higher than others. Some with a majority of manufacturing and processing workers, others more agricultural. Some have experienced a surge in COVD-19 infections and some have not. How it possible that a single, statewide public health policy could be equally effective in each of these 99 counties? As in other states, local authorities should be able to take whatever additional actions are needed to protect the public health, provided those actions are not contrary, inconsistent or incompatible with state mandates. One size does NOT fit all. The most appropriate response to any public health emergency, COVID-19 included, should be one tailored to the unique circumstances of individual communities.
Moreover, if the isolation, suffering and rising death toll of this epidemic is not compelling enough reason to take basic precautions, we should also consider the social and economic consequences of an “optional” response to virus spread. For instance, the Davenport and Pleasant Valley school districts have cancelled previously delayed graduations. But, more importantly, educators are now struggling to determine if and how schools will re-open next month and keep students and school workers safe. If they cannot, our children will be denied the education and socialization they need. But it goes deeper. There are other services, such as school-based nutrition and healthcare, that will not be available to those children who need them most. Finally, based on May data, Scott County suffers the highest unemployment rate of any of the five largest Iowa counties and higher than the state average. What will be the economic impact of parents staying away from work to care for homebound children? And if conditions worsen, can the QC economy overcome another round of business closure due to the widening epidemic?
Wearing face coverings is uncomfortable and inconvenient and, for some, impossible. But if most of us wore a mask in July in order to help ensure school openings in August and restaurants and shops and factories remaining open in September, isn’t that worth it? What made the “Greatest Generation” so great is its shared history of sacrifice and perseverance in order to accomplish lofty goals. To do what it takes. Can we not rise up now and do the same while we still have a chance?
