Croken: Face the facts, wearing a mask is important

But as the Scott County Board considered a mandate, the Iowa Attorney General weighed-in to assert the Governor’s claim of “state preemption.” That is, he argues only the Governor can order such a mandate. Throughout American history the doctrine of preemption has served a valuable purpose. For example, preemption ensures all employers must a pay a state-determined minimum wage…even if local jurisdictions would not require it. But, the AG’s opinion — and it is “opinion” — that preemption is controlling in matters of public health is misguided, at best, and dangerous, at worst. It should be challenged

Iowa’s 99 counties are wildly diverse. Some densely populated, some sparsely. Some with an average age considerably higher than others. Some with a majority of manufacturing and processing workers, others more agricultural. Some have experienced a surge in COVD-19 infections and some have not. How it possible that a single, statewide public health policy could be equally effective in each of these 99 counties? As in other states, local authorities should be able to take whatever additional actions are needed to protect the public health, provided those actions are not contrary, inconsistent or incompatible with state mandates. One size does NOT fit all. The most appropriate response to any public health emergency, COVID-19 included, should be one tailored to the unique circumstances of individual communities.