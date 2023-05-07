Last Sunday was a wonderful day! Nine Augustana students, two colleagues and I left at 7:35 a.m. to go to Kalona, Iowa, where we spent the day with members of the Amish community.

We arrived in Kalona in time to join the 16 families in the Amish district we visited for their Sunday worship service. They have church every other Sunday, with Sunday school for young people on the intervening Sundays.

The Sunday worship service we attended was two hours and fifteen minutes long. When you have worship services that are two or more hours long, it is not necessary to have church every Sunday. Once every two weeks will suffice.

The Old Order Amish, of which the community that we visited is a part, do not have church buildings. Their services are held on various farms on a rotating basis. A wagon, known as the church wagon, is used to haul folding benches to the place where the Sunday service will be held. On this occasion the service was held in an out building used to store buggies, which had been moved outside to open up the space for the church benches.

The Old Order Amish do not own cars. They arrived for the service in buggies pulled by standardbred horses – graceful trotters that are the breed used for harness racing.

In keeping with a longstanding Amish tradition, the men sat on one side of the meeting room while the women sat on the other side.

The Old Order Amish do not use musical instruments, believing they are too Hochmut (haughty.) All singing is a capella. One person will begin a song, setting the pitch. Others will then join in.

The service began with a German hymn that all Amish communities use to begin their services, followed by a second hymn that is also widely used. The powerful and uplifting hymns lasted for 20 minutes. They were followed by two sermons (one in Pennsylvania Dutch and one in German), scripture readings and prayer. Two hours later, the service concluded with additional singing.

In many churches, including the one of which I am a member, the church service is followed by coffee and donuts, after which everyone goes home. That is not the Amish tradition. Their service was followed by a simple luncheon that featured wonderful homemade bread. They extended a warm invitation to us and welcomed our joining them for lunch.

Amish do not work on Sundays (unless they have cows or goats to milk, which can’t wait until Monday morning.) After the luncheon they remained there to visit with each other for much of the afternoon, welcoming us to join in the conversations.

Because of other commitments, most of those in our group left to return home late in the afternoon. Two of us stayed on for the evening activities. The student who stayed on was invited by some young women her age to join them at their home for the remainder of the afternoon. The Augie student rode with them in their horse-drawn buggy as they headed home.

I visited a cabinet shop owned by a member of the community who makes cabinets and furniture of incredible quality. Everything that he makes is custom ordered.

His father, who is the bishop of the district, has 500 goats that need to be milked twice a day. He invited me to watch the milking of the goats.

People assume that the Amish are low tech. That might be true with respect to their modes of transportation. But when it comes to milking goats, they are very high tech. Using a homemade apparatus designed by another Amish farmer, they had three feeding and milking platforms. The goats, knowing that food awaited them, ran up a ramp when the door was opened. A system of stalls with swinging gates channeled the first goat to the stall on the far end of the platform. When she entered that stall, a swinging gate allowed entry to the stall next to her, which would be entered by the next goat. This would continue until all the stalls were filled.

While in the stalls, the goats were milked by milking machines powered by a diesel-powered generator. (Most Old Order Amish are not connected to a power grid.) When the goats were all milked, another door would open so that they could run out and the next group of goats could enter.

In the evening, a wholesome homemade supper was followed by an amazing hymn sing that lasted more than an hour.

A wonderful day indeed!