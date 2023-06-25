We all know that there are cultural differences between, say, China, and the United States. In China, which I have had the privilege of visiting on several occasions, nearly a billion people speak Mandarin Chinese (one of several languages spoken in China.) It is a tonal language with the tone of the voice indicating which word is being spoken (which makes it a beautiful language to listen to, a language that is quite musical in its spoken form — and a language that is very difficult to speak).

English, it should be added, is also one of the languages spoken in China. All school children are required to study English. College and university students are typically required to take at least one course taught in English. When I was a guest professor at Shanghai Normal University a few years ago, my course was one of the English courses that counted toward this requirement.

Because English and Mandarin Chinese are very different languages, many Chinese speak heavily accented English. My students, who like many other Chinese had delightful senses of humor, referred to the English that they spoke as “Chinglish.”

Because so many Chinese speak English, particularly in urban areas, learning to speak Chinese is not a prerequisite for going to China. Learning how to eat with chopsticks, however, is.

At a Chinese restaurant I was at with some of my Chinese friends, a tourist inadvertently ended up entertaining those of us seated at nearby tables by attempting to eat fried rice with one chopstick held in each hand. (Chopsticks work best if they are held in one hand and used as tweezers to capture the food for the journey from the bowl to the mouth.)

I have very fond memories of the students that it was my privilege to teach while I was a guest professor at Shanghai Normal University. They were remarkably similar to the students that it is my privilege to teach here at Augustana. People with hopes and dreams. People with times of success and times of failure. People with insecurities and anxieties. People who want to be treated with respect and dignity. People I like very much.

My experience teaching in China led me to conclude that there is a common humanity that we can see if we look beyond the cultural differences that so often end up being divisive. And by discovering this common humanity, we more fully realize our own humanity.

As regular readers of my columns know, in recent years I have had the opportunity to spend time with members of Amish communities, both in Montana and in Iowa. Once again there are significant cultural differences. They don’t own cars. I have two cars (only one of which I drive – the other is a vintage Mustang convertible) and a beat up old Ford pickup.

Amish men do not have mustaches. I have a mustache. Amish are pacifists who do not serve in the military. I am a veteran. The Amish are a patriarchal society. I believe in equal rights for women.

Yet, as in the case of the time I spent with the students that it was my privilege to teach in China, I have greatly enjoyed spending time with Amish. They are warm, gentle people who live very simple lives. They work hard and are compassionate and caring. They are people I hold in high regard. As were my students in China, they are people who remind me that there is a common humanity. They are people I like very much.

The Golden Rule, which appears in many different forms in many different religious and philosophical traditions, states, “What you wish done to yourself, do to others.” That is good advice.

We all wish to be treated with respect and dignity. Should we not treat others with respect and dignity?

To fail to do so is at odds with the common humanity that we all share. To treat others with respect and dignity is an important aspect of realizing our own humanity. So also is being compassionate and understanding, including being understanding of the fears and anxieties that other people experience. So also is rejoicing with others when their hopes and dreams are realized, and grieving with them when they are not. For such it is to be human.