There were many who had doubts as to whether Joe Biden would be up to the job of being President of the United States, notwithstanding his lengthy political resume. I was among the doubters. Those doubts can be put to rest. We have just witnessed President Biden’s finest hour.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked attack on free and independent Ukraine (an attack that former U.S. President Donald Trump used words such as “genius” and “savvy” to describe) with a 40-mile long convoy advancing on Kiev, few imagined that this huge convoy would be destroyed by Ukrainians fiercely fighting to maintain their independence. Many believed that Kiev would fall in a matter of weeks, or perhaps even in a few days.

Yet here we are a year later, with the once threatening convoy nowhere to be seen, with U.S. President Biden standing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskyy in the heart of Kiev, with President Biden pledging to continue military and economic support for Ukrainians as they do battle with the invading Russians, who have retreated to the eastern part of the country. What a difference a year makes!

Equally inspiring was President Biden’s address to a large crowd in Poland after his return from Kiev – an ode to freedom and democracy which was particularly noteworthy in view of the fact that in the not-too-distant past Poland was a communist country which was part of the Soviet bloc of nations.

Unlike those who continue to believe the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, notwithstanding the fact there is no credible evidence of fraud of sufficient magnitude to make that plausible, President Biden is a firm believer in democracy. Not just democracy for the United States, but democracy for Ukrainians and those living in other countries as well.

Unlike Marjorie Taylor Greene and other right-wing blowhards, President Biden believes that we have a moral obligation to stand with the Ukrainians and share in the cost of their fighting to preserve their freedom and independence, rather than just throw them to the wolves (or, if you will, the Russian bear.)

Unlike his predecessor, President Biden values coalitions and alliances such as NATO. (One of the great ironies of the huge miscalculation that President Putin made when he invaded Ukraine is that the need for NATO has become even more apparent with additional countries now wishing to join it. If Putin’s game plan was to weaken NATO and expand Russian influence, what has happened is the complete opposite of what he was attempting to do.)

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column on China in which I suggested that the desire for freedom is something that is innate in each individual, rather than something that is culturally conditioned. This innate desire for freedom is even more apparent in the Ukrainians who are valiantly fighting the Russian oppressors who are attempting to deprive them of their freedom.

We do not know when the war in Ukraine will end. We do not know how it will end. The future by its very nature is difficult to study. What we do know, however, is that all those who value freedom and democracy have a moral obligation to support the valiant efforts of the Ukrainians to preserve their freedom and independence.

A NOTE ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN: In saying that his support for Ukraine is his finest hour, I in no way intend to deify him. He has made his share of mistakes, including his rather crass decision to politicize Social Security and Medicare, a huge blunder that is going to make it immensely more difficult to address the very serious funding problems related to Social Security and Medicare. Discussion of these problems, however, must be reserved for a subsequent column.