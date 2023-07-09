Every year when I am in Montana, I go to the Bison Range, which is located on the Flathead Indian Reservation. It is one of my favorite places. I have already been there three times this year — once in January, once in June and once in July. It is likely that I will visit it at least once or twice more before I head back to the Quad-Cities in August.

The Hellgate Treaty of 1855, which deprived the Bitterroot Salish, the Kootenai and the North Pend d’Orielle of their ancestral homelands, established the Flathead Indian Reservation, which was to be for their exclusive use.

Like so many other promises that the federal government made to Native Americans, it was a promise that was not kept. In the early part of the 20th Century, the federal government imposed an allotment system on the tribes living on the reservation that assigned tracts of land to each family. All of the remaining land was declared surplus land, which was made available to homesteaders and other non-tribal members. The result was that the amount of land on the reservation owned by non-tribal members exceeded the land owned by tribal members, which continues to be the case today, though efforts have been made to return land on the reservation to tribal ownership.

Once the allotment system was in place, the federal government expropriated land on the reservation to establish the National Bison Range. After years of negotiations, in 2020 the federal government finally restored the expropriated land to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, which now has stewardship of the Bison Range. They are doing a superb job of managing it.

There are just two roads on the 18,800 acre Bison Range. One is Prairie Drive, a two-way road which is open throughout the year. A major portion of this road follows Mission Creek. The lush vegetation along this creek is home to whitetail deer, elk and other animals.

Red Sleep Mountain Drive is a one-way road which winds back and forth as it goes up and over Red Sleep Mountain. Because of its steep inclines, it is not open during the winter.

When visiting the Bison Range, I usually start by taking Prairie Drive until it moves away from Mission Creek. That is a good way to find out where the bison herd is located. They are often located near the road, which makes wildlife photography from the safety of one’s car possible. There are often pronghorn in this area as well.

When Prairie Drive moves away from Mission Creek, I turn around and then take Red Sleep Mountain Drive up and over the top of Red Sleep Mountain. Great care needs to be taken when driving it. There are no guard rails. After steep inclines descending from the higher elevations, Red Sleep Mountain Drive connects with Prairie Drive.

When at the lower elevations, it is a good idea to have the windows of your car open so that you can hear the melodious songs of the Western meadowlark, which is the state bird of Montana. If you are quick with your camera, you might also be able to get a picture of one while signing. They have bright yellow breasts with a black “V” on them.

As you go up Red Sleep Mountain Drive, the vegetation along Pauline Creek (which only flows when there is rainfall or snow is melting) is a good place to see brightly colored Bullock's orioles and Lewis’ woodpeckers, which also function as flycatchers catching flying insects. Bears can often be spotted either in this vegetation or on the hillside above Pauline Creek.

Though it is highly recommended that you stay in your car at all times, there are two short trails that can be hiked near the top of Red Sleep Mountain. The Bitterroot Trail will take you along a rocky ridge where Bitterroot, the state flower of Montana, can be found blooming in the middle part of June. At that time of the year, the side of the mountain is covered with flowers of many different colors.

As you descend Red Sleep Mountain, a passenger in your car should watch for mule deer, which are often seen lounging in the shade of clumps of pine trees.

The Bison Range is a national treasure cared for by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Time spent at the Bison Range is time well spent.