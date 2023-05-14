I happen to agree with the Republicans who say that raising the debt ceiling should be accompanied by measures to reduce federal budgets, though I am puzzled as to why they didn’t make similar arguments during the Trump administration when the federal government was running up massive budget deficits.

But be that as it may. The fact that something that should have been done was not done does not mean that it should not be done now.

If there are to be meaningful reductions in federal budget deficits, the place to begin is with welfare for the wealthy. Take, for example, the Medicare Part B program which provides coverage for doctor visits, X-rays and lab tests, outpatient services, and preventive screenings.

Medicare Part B is optional. Those eligible for Medicare can choose not to participate in it. The vast majority of those eligible for Medicare do not opt out of it because it is an incredibly good deal for those who participate in the program. The premiums which most Part B participants pay, which are deducted from their Social Security checks, cover approximately 25 percent of the cost of the benefits provided. The remaining 75 percent is paid by general revenues (or somewhat more accurately, general revenues and federal borrowing to cover federal budget deficits.)

There are a few who pay higher premiums. Individuals with a yearly income of $406,000 or more currently pay a monthly premium of $560.59, which covers approximately 85 percent of the cost of Part B benefits, with the remaining 15 percent covered by general revenues and federal borrowing.

I agree that the monthly Part B premium ought to be subsidized for low income individuals. But in an era of massive federal budget deficits, why in the world are we paying 75 percent of the cost of Part B benefits for someone who has, say, an annual income of $150,000? That is, to put it bluntly, welfare for the wealthy.

The equitable solution to this problem would be to have a sliding fee scale so that those who are more affluent would pay a greater percentage of the cost of Part B benefits, with those who are very wealthy paying 100 percent of the cost of the benefits.

Medicare Part B is but one example of welfare for the wealthy. Numerous other examples abound.

Welfare for the wealthy is only part of the problem. The inequitable distribution of the tax burden is another part of the problem, a problem that was made worse by the huge tax cuts of the Trump years that disproportionately reduced taxes for those who are wealthy, thereby making the budget deficit problem worse.

Abigail Disney, a granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded the Walt Disney Company with her great uncle Walt Disney, and Morris Pearl, a former managing director of BlackRock, one of the world’s preeminent asset management firms, recently wrote a piece entitled “Why Millionaires Like Us Want to Pay More in Taxes” that ran on CNN. Both are affiliated with a group called “Patriotic Millionaires.”

In this article they argue that all types of income should be taxed the same for high earners. They note, “Right now, the U.S. tax system values money over sweat ... People who earn a salary pay significantly higher tax rates on their income than wealthy investors who passively earn capital gains income.” In short, this disparity in our tax structure is a form of welfare for at least some of the wealthy.

Disney and Pearl also argue that the highest earners should pay higher taxes. Noting that current income tax rates top off at 37 percent for an individual making $578,125 or more, they state, “While someone earning $600,000 is certainly making enough to live a very comfortable life, they’re in a different world than someone making $600 million a year ... We need to return to the top rates we had through the most prosperous decades of the 20th century and add significantly more tax brackets. They should reach up to 90 percent for people making more than $100 million a year.”

Something worth thinking about.