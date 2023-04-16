Forgiveness is something that is in desperately short supply these days. It is something that we greatly need.

When we think of forgiveness, we often view it as no longer being held accountable for our debts or the things that we have done wrong. It is as if a big eraser comes down from the sky and wipes away the long list of things that we have done wrong, the result being that we are no longer responsible for them.

There is, however, a deeper and more profound sense of forgiveness. A deeper and more profound sense that involves seeing the person behind the faults, while in no way excusing them from being accountable for the things that they have done wrong. It is a deeper and more profound sense of forgiveness that is rarely experienced in contemporary American society.

One of the most insightful (and least noted) biblical passages is the story of Jesus having dinner with tax collectors and other assorted sinners. The tax collectors of Jesus’ day were notorious crooks. They cheated taxpayers by charging them more than they owed and cheated the government by skimming off part of the take. They were reviled by all those who came in contact with them.

Yet here was Jesus having dinner with them! The religious types of Jesus’ day were appalled! Didn’t Jesus know that he had fallen in with the wrong crowd?

It took me years to understand what the point of this story was. Jesus was in no way excusing the terrible things that the crooked tax collectors were doing. And when it came time for Jesus to pay whatever taxes itinerant teachers paid in those days, I seriously doubt that Jesus said, “I don’t mind being cheated. Take whatever you want.” I like to think that Jesus stood up for his own rights.

Rather, Jesus was able to see something that most of the rest of us fail to see – the person behind the faults. He was able to see that even crooked tax collectors are human beings – people with hopes and fears, people with times of joy and times of sadness, people who knew both success and failure. In short, people who experience the whole range of what it is to be human.

In contemporary American society, there is a pronounced tendency to vilify those with whom we disagree, defining them in terms of what we perceive to be their faults while being totally oblivious to the fact that they, like we, are human beings who have hopes and dreams, times of success and times of failure, and everything else that is involved in being human.

Former President Donald Trump, who has a propensity for viciously attacking other people is a prime example of this. Such being the case, it is easy to vilify him. This, however, is to overlook the fact that he, like all of the rest of us, is a human being with fears and anxieties, a human being with hopes and dreams. To deny the humanity of other people is to destroy part of our own humanity.

Should Mr. Trump be held accountable for what he has done? Absolutely. However, this should be in a court of law in which he is given a fair hearing. And it should be done with the presumption of innocence – a presumption that must remain in place until such time as a court determines that he indeed is guilty of those things he has been accused of doing, if indeed that determination is made at all.

The media are flooded with op-ed pieces written by publicity-seeking individuals who believe that they have the right to judge Mr. Trump. Ditto for the “talking heads” who occupy a considerable amount of air time on television channels.

Quite frankly, this is all tiresome. Very tiresome. Wisdom is on the side of leaving the question of Mr. Trump’s innocence or guilt to our legal system, rather than casting judgment from afar. That, too, is part of what the deeper and more profound sense of forgiveness entails.