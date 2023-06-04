By the time this piece runs, Congress will probably have acted on the bipartisan debt ceiling bill. It is not a good piece of legislation, but it is probably the best that can be expected in the political cauldron that Congress has become.

There have been many analyses of who will benefit and who will be hurt by this legislation, what the political implications will be, etc. There is nothing to be gained by commenting on what others have already said.

What has been missing in this discussion, however, is serious discussion of the notion of fairness. That is the topic of this week’s column.

I begin by noting that the budget crisis involves some fundamental issues of intergenerational justice with our huge federal budget deficits significantly shortchanging our children and grandchildren in the years to come. It is not realistic to assume that our national debt will be paid off in the foreseeable future. That’s not going to happen. The problem is that the carrying costs of the national debt — that is to say, the interest costs pertaining to financing our national debt — will chew up an increasing share of federal revenues in the years to come, to the detriment of funding that would otherwise be available for other programs.

A few months ago, the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan organization established to address our country’s long term fiscal challenges, issued an alarming report that was largely ignored. They project that within 10 years, net interest costs will exceed federal spending on federal programs such as national defense and Medicaid.

Their projection for 30 years down the road is even more dismal. If current trends continue, in thirty years net interest will become the largest line item in the federal budget, exceeding expenditures for Medicare and Social Security. That’s the mess that we are leaving for our children and grandchildren.

If the bipartisan debt ceiling bill slows down the increase in rate of federal spending, that would be a step in the right direction, perhaps even resulting in our children and grandchildren thinking more kindly of us (as long as it is not done at the cost of eviscerating environmental programs intended to slow down the rate of global warming, a matter that also involves issues related to intergenerational justice.)

The debt ceiling bill is not without its flaws. It does nothing to address the issue of welfare for the wealthy. In fact, it moves in the opposite direction, taking aim at one of President Biden’s biggest priorities — increasing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding to go after tax cheats and ensure that wealthy individuals are paying what they owe.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the Biden administration proposal to increase IRS funding by $80 billion over 10 years would increase revenues by approximately $200 billion during that period of time, which would be a good deal for taxpayers and help reduce federal budget deficits.

However, the wealthy donor class, many of whom support Republican candidates for office, do not take kindly to being audited, the result being that Congressional Republicans have strongly opposed increasing enforcement appropriations for the IRS. In the debt ceiling negotiations, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy did not succeed in getting the entire $80 billion eliminated but did succeed in getting it substantially reduced.

One additional observation. The debt ceiling bill would impose new work requirements for those receiving food stamps. Currently the work requirement only applies to those age 18-49 who are physically able to work. The debt ceiling bill would extend the work requirements for food stamps to those age 50-54 who do not have children living in their homes.

I am fine with that. While I believe that food stamps should be available to those who need them, I also believe that those able to work who do not have child care responsibilities should be expected to work for them, even if the work includes nothing more than picking up the litter along our nation’s highways.

Intergenerational justice and questions of fairness are far from being resolved by the debt ceiling bill. Instead, the debate about these matters is just beginning. What is important, however, is that we look beyond our narrowly defined self-interest and think about what fairness involves. There’s way too much “what’s in it for me” and far too little attention being given to what is fair for everyone involved.