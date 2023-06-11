To say that we live in a diverse and changing world is to state the obvious. But how much do we really know about this diverse and changing world? Time to have some fun. Grab a pencil and a piece of paper. Put away your iPhone. No cheating allowed. Nor is discussing the questions with your family members or anyone else. It is fun, however, to do this quiz as a family exercise, with each person working by herself or himself. Ditto for a group of friends. If you do it as a group exercise, I highly recommend that whoever has the lowest score treat whoever has the highest score to Whitey’s ice cream. You can’t go wrong on Whitey’s ice cream. It’s always a winner. So here’s a little quiz for you to take:

1. How many countries are there in the world today?

(a) 137

(b) 195

(c) 367

(d) 576

(e) 1,019

2. Approximately how many different languages are spoken in the world today?

(a) 300

(b) 700

(c) 1000

(d) 5,000

(e) 6,500

3. The United States has the greatest number of English-speaking residents of any country in the world. Which country is No. 2 on the list?

(a) United Kingdom

(b) Australia

(c) Canada

(d) India

4. Which country has the fourth largest Spanish-speaking population?

(a) Spain

(b) Venezuela

(c) Mexico

(d) Argentina

(e) United States

5. Which country has the largest population today?

(a) China

(b) India

(c) Mexico

(d) United States

(e) Indonesia

6. Which religion has the greatest number of followers today?

(a) Islam

(b) Hinduism

(c) Christianity

(d) Buddhism

(e) None (i.e., nonbelievers outnumber followers of all religions)

7. Which country has the highest annual per capita expenditure for health care?

(a) United States

(b) United Kingdom

(c) Germany

(d) Japan

(e) Canada

8. Which of these countries has the highest life expectancy at birth?

(a) United States

(b) United Kingdom

(c) Germany

(d) Japan

(e) Canada

9. Which of these countries has the highest per capita income?

(a) Mexico

(b) China

(c) Australia

(d) Spain

(e) Russian Federation

10. Which country produces the highest quality coffee beans prized by gourmet coffee drinkers?

(a) Mexico

(b) Brazil

(c) Vietnam

(d) Columbia

(e) Ethiopia

11. In which country are Troy-bilt mowers made?

(a) United States

(b) China

(c) Mexico

(d) Vietnam

(e) Germany

12. What is the national currency of Ecuador?

(a) Peso

(b) Ecuadorian dollar

(c) U.S. dollar

(d) Euro

(e) Yen

Have you completed the quiz? Now it is time to pull out your iPhone or laptop and check your answers. If you got all of them right, treat yourself to Whitey’s ice cream every day for the rest of the week. You will have earned it. I do, however, have some additional questions for you:

1. If you are in high school, did you do better on this quiz than your parents did?

2. If you are in middle school, did you do better on this quiz than your older siblings did?

3. If you did this with your grandparents, did they do better on this quiz than you did?

4. Once you found the answers to all of the questions, which answer surprised you the most?

5. How well informed do you believe that you are about world affairs?

6. What do you plan to do to become better informed about world affairs?

7. Where do you get your information about world affairs?

8. When you make purchasing decisions, do you check to see in which country the product was made?