If asked to identify my core values, I would make reference to two complementary sets of values. One is the affirmation of individual rights given eloquent expression in the U.S. Declaration of Independence and specified in greater detail in the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution (often referred to as the “U.S. Bill of Rights”). Values that include freedom of religion, freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

The other set of values stems from my Christian upbringing. The Love Commandment, which has roots in Judaism, instructs, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31.) What this entails is given further explanation by the Apostle Paul in his letter to the Galatians, where he states that “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control” (Galatians 5:22.)

Taken together, these twin pillars provide an inspiring vision of what we might be. That’s the good news. The bad news is that what has transpired both in the history of Christianity and in the history of our country has often been at odds with these ideals.

In a previous column, I noted that both Thomas Jefferson, the prime author of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, and James Madison, the prime author of the U.S. Constitution and the first 10 amendments to the constitution, were slave owners. While both of them knew that slavery was wrong, they let their economic interests as plantation owners push aside their ethical scruples.

The history of Christianity, which is far longer and more complicated than that of the United States, is a story that involves a good deal of violence. In a previous column, I noted that self-righteousness often becomes cruelty when those who think that they have a “God’s eye” view of the truth “piously cause their opponents to perish.” Consider the following:

• Historian Ralph Martin Novak, Jr., notes that in the 75 years that followed the Council of Nicaea, which in 325 defined Christian orthodoxy, more Christians died at the hands of other Christians than were killed during almost 300 years of Roman persecution.

• Charlemagne (747-814), who is honored by a gleaming white marble equestrian statue in the portico of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, conquered much of Western Europe for Christianity, beheading those who refused to convert to Christianity.

• In the 15th century, the fires of the inquisition burned brightly as thousands were burned at the stake for espousing what inquisitors viewed as heresy; in Spain alone, during Tomás Torquemada’s 15-year tenure as grand inquisitor (1483-1498) somewhere between two and three thousand unfortunate souls are believed to have been burned at the stake.

• The 16th century brought the persecution of Anabaptists by Catholics and Protestants alike. The Anabaptists (who were the forebears of today’s Amish and Mennonites) rejected the practice of infant baptism and instead practiced (and continue to practice) adult baptism when those who wish to be baptized are old enough to request it. That was anathema to the Catholic Church and the established Protestant state churches (including those that were Lutheran.) In Catholic countries, Anabaptists were usually executed by burning at the stake. In Protestant states, they were usually executed by beheading or drowning. Thousands were put to death.

• The poignant story of Dirk Willems of Holland, who was an Anabaptist, illustrates how vicious this practice was. An officer came to arrest him in the village in which he lived. Running for his life, he made his way across a frozen pond. When he looked back, he saw that his pursuer had fallen through the ice. He went back to rescue the drowning officer and dragged him to safety. The officer wanted to release Willems for saving his life. The local burgomaster, who had arrived on the scene, reminded the officer that Willems was under arrest. He was taken into custody and after having been tried for his heretical views, was burned at the stake.

So where does this leave us? Some reject Christianity because of this ugly history. Similarly, there are some who see the American story only through the lens of the history of slavery and bigotry.

This, however, is to lose sight of the exemplary ideals and ethical values that are part both of Christianity (and other religions) and the American experience. While acknowledging the ugliness of what has happened and in no way excusing it, we would do well to look beyond the ugliness and be inspired by American ideals of liberty and justice and by the ethical ideals of Christianity and other religions.