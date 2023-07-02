As we pause to celebrate our nation’s birthday this week, taking some time to learn more about the foundations of freedom on which our nation is built would be time well spent.

The cornerstone for the foundations of the rights and liberties, which we as Americans cherish, was laid, not on American soil, but in 1215 at Runnymede, a meadow by a quiet stretch of the Thames River not far from Windsor Castle in England. It was there that King John of England and a group of barons who had rebelled against him hammered out an agreement that specified certain rights and privileges that free men would have in perpetuity. The document became known as the Magna Carta.

Some of the provisions of this historic document, such as rules pertaining to the use of fish traps in the Thames River, are of no significance today. Other provisions, however, continue to be of great significance for they are the foundation for rights and liberties that we hold dear.

Among the enduring provisions of this landmark document is an important statement of due process: “No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions . . . except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land.”

This statement is an important part of the lineage of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which, in part, states: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law; nor deny to anyone within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

In our mind’s eye, we sometimes imagine King John and the barons gathering under a big tent and having high-minded discussions of the issues of the day. Nothing could be further from the truth. The reality was that King John and the barons who had rebelled hated each other.

King John, who was a younger brother of Richard the Lionheart (who led one of the Crusades), was greedy, ruthless and cruel. He alienated barons, key church officials, and just about everyone else there was to alienate.

In 1215, a group of more than forty powerful barons, many of them with hundreds of armed retainers, revolted. John put together a mercenary army but could not force the barons to submit. Unable to subdue the rebellious barons, he reluctantly agreed to meet with them to see if some sort of resolution of the problem might be possible.

Political realities sometimes force adversaries to come to terms with each other. This was one of those occasions. By June 15, 1215, the king and the rebellious barons, after much discussion and considerable compromise, had come to agreement. On June 19, a charter of privileges granted by the sovereign in perpetuity was, in keeping with the customs and practices of the time, confirmed by oath.

The king, however, had no intention of abiding by the provisions of the charter. As soon as the meeting at Runnymede had ended, he repudiated the agreement and asked the pope to annul it. The agreement remained in force for no more than three months, with England once again being plunged into civil war. But when John died unexpectedly on October 18, 1216, the Regency Council named John’s nine-year-old son Henry king and reissued the Magna Carta. In time, it was reissued and reaffirmed by subsequent kings and became a very important part of British legal traditions.

The Magna Carta came to American soil when the first English-speaking colony was founded in Jamestown in 1607. The charter granted by James I to the Virginia Company declared that the inhabitants of the colony “... shall have and enjoy all liberties, franchises and immunities ... as if they had been abiding and borne within this our realme of Englande ... .” A plaque at Jamestown presented by the Virginia State Bar in 1959 states with respect to the Magna Carta: “Summarized later in the Bill of Rights, its principles have inspired the development of our system of freedom under law, which is at once our dearest possession and proudest achievement.”

The notion of limited government – limits which preclude government from acting in ways detrimental to the rights of those who are governed – is an essential part of the foundations of freedom on which our country was built. The Magna Carta was the cornerstone of those foundations.