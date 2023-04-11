Rogers Hornsby (1896-1963), a Hall of Fame baseball player who played both for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, was once asked what he did in the winter when there was no baseball. He replied, “I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.”

Spring is now here and baseball has once again become a part of our lives. It is a time for joy and happiness. A time when everything seems possible, even if one is a Chicago Cubs fan.

Spring is also a time when bright green blades of grass poke through the surface of the reawakening earth, a time when crocuses and daffodils proclaim the beginning of a new season.

Virgil A. Kraft (1910-1988), a Methodist minister who served congregations in Illinois and Minnesota, once observed, “Spring shows what God can do with a drab and dirty world.”

White pelicans have returned to our neck of the woods from their winter abodes on the Gulf Coast and elsewhere. With their huge beaks, they do not appear to be aerodynamically sound. But somehow they manage to fly more than a thousand miles as they return home to our area every year.

I stopped by Sunset Marina in Rock Island a few days ago. The docks were covered with white pelicans huddling together for warmth, while some swam in the harbor and others flew overhead, showing the black on the underside of their wings.

A female goldfinch stopped by our thistle seed feeder the other day, only to be disappointed that it was empty. Not wanting to get a bad reputation with the birds, I filled it and hoped that the goldfinch who had stopped by was not spreading bad rumors about me. So far, no additional goldfinches have stopped by our feeder, at least not when I have been home. But hopefully they will come and brighten our back yard by their presence.

I soon need to put out some grape jelly on the lids of small jars. That is something that the Baltimore Orioles appreciate. I want them to feel welcome in our backyard.

And it won’t be long until indigo buntings return. Nor will it be long until our magnolia tree bursts into bloom. There is much to look forward to when spring arrives.

Spring is not nonstop joy and happiness, however. This past week, fierce thunderstorms and strong winds unleashed their fury on us, knocking out our electricity for several hours and partly blowing over a huge black locust tree in our backyard. It will cost us several thousand dollars to get it and another large black locust tree near our house taken down.

Mother Nature is rather fickle this time of the year, painting the reawakening landscape in bright colors one day only to subject us to fierce thunderstorms the next day.

Yet there is something great and grand and glorious about nature. Writing from the simple little cabin he built by Walden Pond, which is located near Boston, Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) observed, “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.”

He further observed, “We can never have enough of nature. We must be refreshed by the sight of inexhaustible vigor . . . (and by) the thunder-cloud, and the rain which lasts three weeks. ...” He was right about that.

There is a certain sense in which the coming of spring parallels the Easter story. A story set against the crucifixion of Jesus on the darkest day of the year, a day when “darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon, while the sun’s light failed” (Luke 23:44-45.) A day followed by Easter Sunday when Christians celebrate victory over death in church sanctuaries filled with Easter lilies – snow-white lilies that symbolize rebirth, new beginnings and hope.