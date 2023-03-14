As the war in Ukraine grinds on with substantial loss of life on both sides, it is appropriate to ask if there is a path to peace. Yes, there is, though it is a path cluttered with numerous obstacles.

So what is this path to peace? Allowing those who live in the disputed territories (including Crimea) to decide by majority vote whether they wish to be part of Ukraine or part of Russia is the potential solution to this devastating war. Getting there is the challenge.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion a year ago, it was with the mistaken assumption that Russian forces could roll over the country and take control of the entire country. To the surprise of many, that did not happen. Ukrainian forces annihilated the 40-mile-long Russian column sent to take Kiev.

Now the fighting is concentrated in the eastern provinces which Putin illegally annexed. The intense fighting is essentially stalemated, with both sides making marginal gains, though that could change if the much anticipated Ukrainian spring offensive materializes.

So how do we get from this messy situation to a peace plan in which the residents of these areas decide whether they want to be part of Ukraine or part of Russia? The first step would be a ceasefire in place followed by a cooling down period of at least six months that would allow refugees from these areas to return home and begin the process of rebuilding their lives.

Now we come to the hard part. Ideally, the next step would be for Ukraine and Russia to withdraw their forces from the disputed areas. That would help create an environment where free and fair elections could be held. Unfortunately, the odds of Russia doing that are fairly minimal, diminishing greatly any hope for free and fair elections.

A stipulation of the ceasefire in place might be that the United Nations assume the responsibility for conducting free and fair elections. It is doubtful that the warring parties would be willing or able to do this themselves. (The elections that Russia has conducted in these areas are sham elections lacking credibility.)

Could free and fair United Nations sponsored elections be conducted in the disputed areas if there are still Russian and Ukrainian troops in these areas? Yes, it is possible, though the challenge of accomplishing this is great.

The fact that this would be difficult to accomplish, however, does not mean that it should not be attempted. In a situation in which there are no good options, this might be the best we can hope for. Though the risk of failure is great, it is at least worth a try.

The best case scenario would be that in spite of the challenges, United Nations conducted elections could bring this horrible war to an end. The worst case scenario would be that the warring parties would use the ceasefire in place as an opportunity to resupply their forces as they prepare for the next offensive.

It should be noted that elections conducted by the United Nations will cost some money — a lot of money. This includes the costs related to the election workers the United Nations would need to bring in to conduct the elections. The costs would also include the security forces that would be necessary to protect these workers.

The United States and other NATO countries, however, are already spending billions of dollars to arm and support Ukrainian forces. Channeling a few billion dollars to the United Nations to support the U.N. conducted elections could end up saving money in the long run if these elections were to bring an end to this terrible war.

Is what has been mapped out here likely to succeed? The odds are against that happening. However, in this desperate situation, no stone should be left unturned in an effort to bring this terrible war to an end.

If the United Nations sponsored and conducted elections in the disputed territories did work, that would be absolutely wonderful. If not, at least no stone would have been left unturned.