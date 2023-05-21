When I was in the confirmation class in the small country church in which I was both baptized and confirmed, we were forced to stand in front of the congregation and recite from memory Martin Luther’s comments about the Ten Commandments and various other articles of the Christian faith. It was a terrifying experience.

But though it was an experience that I have no desire to repeat, some of it has stuck with me. Luther’s commentary on the Eighth Commandment (“Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor”) is one of the things that has stuck with me.

Luther’s commentary is as follows: “We should so fear and love God as not deceitfully to belie, betray, slander, nor raise injurious reports against our neighbor, but apologize for him, speak well of him, and put the most charitable construction on all that he does.”

I have been thinking about Luther’s comments a good deal lately. We live in an era in which there are a multitude of mean-spirited things that are said about other people. Some of these things are said in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail. Some of these things are said on social media, which makes it very easy to “let it fly.” Some of these things are said in letters to the editor that are printed in newspapers, including in this newspaper (which believes in freedom of the press, a value which I strongly support.)

But even as we defend freedom of speech and freedom of the press, might it not be the case that some things are best left unsaid? The pastor of the country church in which I was confirmed, a jovial person by the name of L.O. Lasseson, frequently reminded us, “If you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say anything at all.”

That is advice that is well worth heeding.

Today, a lot of folks are quick to criticize but slow to understand. Ideally, it should be the other way around – quick to understand but slow to criticize.

In a class that I teach in which we discuss ethical issues related to abortion, I show a video entitled “Beyond the Politics of Life and Choice: A New Conversation about Abortion.” Directed by John Ankele and Anne Macksoud, this video attempts to get beyond the bitter controversies related to abortion and instead help understand where folks with various views on abortion are coming from. The video does not take any particular position on abortion. Instead it is intended to foster understanding of those with diverse opinions about abortion.

“Beyond the Politics of Life and Choice” is a video worth watching. There is much to be gained by better understanding where those who disagree with us on abortion or any of a number of other controversial issues are coming from.

That is not to say that we should abandon our own views on these matters. It is to say, however, that we would do well to temporarily set aside our own views in order to better understand the views of others.

Those of us who teach at Augustana and those who teach at other colleges and universities do a pretty good job of teaching students to think for themselves by developing their critical thinking skills. However we don’t do as well in helping students develop their listening skills. We can do better in that regard, and we must do better if the polarization and animosity in our society are to diminish.

Videos such as “Beyond the Politics of Life and Choice” can help students develop their listening skills. So also can class discussions in which students share their views on controversial issues while respectfully listening to those with other views on these matters.

Since we live in a flawed world in which, as the Apostle Paul reminds us, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” it is probably not reasonable to expect that everyone will refrain from making derogatory comments about their neighbors and instead put the most charitable construction on all that they do.

We can, however, do much better in this regard. That ought to motivate us to be more respectful of other people and place the most charitable construction on all that they do, which would be a huge step in the right direction.